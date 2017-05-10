Blackhawks new $65M practice facility is a place for community

The Blackhawks new $65 million practice facility was constructed with the community in mind.

MB Ice Arena, which is expected to open late November, will also serve as a hub for youth hockey development programs, recreational leagues and high school teams.

The Chicago Mission AAA Hockey Club, Chicago Stallions and St. Ignatius College Prep are among the some of the teams that will call the Blackhawks’ practice facility their home ice.

Although the Blackhawks and visiting NHL teams will use the MB Ice Arena as their practice ice, the team said that the arena will be used by the community 94 percent of the time.

This is a rendering of the Blackhawks new community rink. | Courtesy of Chicago Blackhawks

“For the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, there is an unconditional commitment to give back to the community,” Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz said. “If we were going to build a rink for the team, why not build two and include the community.”

The 125,000-square-foot, privately funded facility will have two regular sized NHL rinks with 22 team and public locker rooms. It also features medical and rehab facilities, a public fitness training center and a media center.

Unlike the Blackhawks current training center, Johnny’s Ice House, the new arena will have a restaurant and coffee shop, a rooftop deck and additional space for public functions. There are also several classrooms within the facility that are meant to be utilize by Chicago Public School students on health, wellness and physical education classes.

