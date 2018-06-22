Blackhawks take Swedish defenseman Adam Boqvist with No. 8 pick

DALLAS — Adam Boqvist very well might end up being the second-best defenseman taken in the 2018 NHL Draft. But it could be a few years before anybody knows for sure.

With higher-ranked Noah Dobson and Evan Bouchard still on the board, and sniper Oliver Wahlstrom also available, the Hawks took Boqvist — a gifted right-handed Swedish defenseman who has drawn early comparisons to Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson — with the eighth overall pick in Friday’s first round.

At the draft combine earlier this month, Boqvist said he still had plenty of developing to do, particularly in his own end, before he’s NHL-ready.

“I need to work on everything because it’s the best league in the world,” he said. “But in 2-3 years, I hope I can play in the NHL.”

Stan Bowman and his scouting staff chose Swedish defenseman Adam Boqvist at No. 8 on Friday. (Getty Images)

The Hawks always have had an affinity for Swedish defensemen, and Boqvist’s potential was too tantalizing to pass up. He’s one of the youngest prospects in the draft, as he doesn’t turn 18 until August. The 5-11, 168-pounder had five goals and 12 assists in 19 games with Swedish national teams this past season.

“Adam is a very gifted puck-moving defenseman,” director of scouting Mark Kelley said. “More visible probably offensively than defensively, but he creates offense.”

Kelley didn’t sound overly concerned about Boqvist’s defense.

“I think what you’re looking for right now is what they’re able to do,” Kelley added. “Because it’s what they can do is what’s going to get them into the league. I think everything can improve.”

Said Boqvist: “I try to play with the puck and do things out there and make a good play [using] my skating and shot. That’s me. … I need to improve my defensive play, and win more battles than I lose. And be harder in the front of the net.”