Joel Quenneville excited for Blackhawks to use their significant cap space

DALLAS — Joel Quenneville admitted that he hadn’t seen any of the prospects available at Friday night’s NHL Draft play live, but he certainly has his eye on some players already in the league. And for the first time in several years, he might be able to land some of them.

So while Stan Bowman’s conversations with the scouting staff have been about the future, Bowman’s conversations with Quenneville have been about the present.

“We’ve had discussions on what, potentially, could be guys we’re targeting,” Quenneville said. “[With] maybe a little bit more cap space than we’ve had in the past, now you get to maybe think a little differently about potential players.”

Regardless of whether the Hawks trade Marian Hossa’s contract or put him on long-term injured reserve, they have between $10-15 million of cap space to play with. And they certainly have needs, particularly a goaltender and a top-four defenseman. Whether it comes via trade or free agency (which officially opens July 1, though teams can begin speaking with free agents after the draft), the Hawks have some roster flexibility.

Joel Quenneville is entering his 11th season as the Blackhawks' head coach. (Getty Images)

Asked if Quenneville had a blue-liner in mind, the coach just smiled.

“I certainly think if we can improve our team — and Stan’s philosophy is exactly that — we’ll definitely look to do that,” he said.

One goalie who might have fit the bill for the Hawks, who are looking for a contingency plan for Corey Crawford, was Phillipp Grubauer. But the Capitals traded him (along with Brooks Orpik) to Colorado shortly before the draft began.

Cryptic Crawford

Quenneville was slightly less cryptic than Bowman when discussing goaltender Corey Crawford’s health, but admitted he hadn’t spoken to Crawford recently. Crawford has not been on the ice yet, but Quenneville said there’s “some progress now” and that the Hawks are “very encouraged” that he’ll be good to go in the fall.

“Reports are he’s doing well,” Quenneville said. “A lot of guys are training in Chicago, and we expect him soon. I think he’s going to be fine going into camp.”

Quenneville said there were no other health concerns, aside from a couple of “minor” procedures. Jonathan Toews, who sat out the last eight games with an upper-body injury, is fine and has been working out regularly.

“His conditioning is high end and no issues at all,” Quenneville said.

No Joke

The Hawks signed 2017 first-rounder Henri Jokiharju to a three-year entry-level contract on June 12, and Quenneville is eager to see if the kid can crack the lineup at just 19 years old.

“He’s pretty excited about coming into camp and trying to make our hockey team,” Quenneville said. “He’ll make that decision for us, as well. He’s certainly somebody [we’re] looking forward to see his progression from last year.”