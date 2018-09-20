Blackhawks’ Nick Schmaltz eager to prove Kane right and be ‘top player’ in NHL

Over the last two seasons with the Blackhawks, center Nick Schmaltz has been a budding young forward, showing flashes of his speed and high-caliber skills. This season, Schmaltz wants to take his game to the next level and prove that he can be an elite two-way NHL forward.

And luckily for him, the 22-year-old from Madison, Wisconsin, already has the support of Hawks star Patrick Kane.

“I think he can be a top player in the league,” Kane said of Schmaltz last week. “The way he skates, the way he sees the game, the way he can pass the puck, and he’s really got an underrated knack to find open areas and get his one-timer off, too.

“He can take another jump for sure. He’s still a pretty young guy, but I think he’s one of those guys that we’re going to be leaning on pretty heavily.”

Schmaltz doesn’t take those words lightly — especially when they come from an established player like Kane, who is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and a Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

“Anytime you get a compliment from a guy like that,” Schmaltz said, “it’s very humbling. It’s an honor.”

But Schmaltz also recognizes that those words don’t mean anything until he actually goes out and proves them to be true — something he’s determined to do this season.

Over the last two seasons, Schmaltz has shown constant growth on both ends of the ice.

During his rookie campaign (2016-17), Schmaltz scored six goals, while handing out 22 assists in 61 games. And in 78 games last season, he scored 21 goals and posted 52 points, tying captain Jonathan Toews and right wing Alex DeBrincat for second-most on the Hawks.

Schmaltz stepped up in the defensive zone, too. The 2014 first-round pick had the third most takeaways (86) in the league last season, finishing behind Oilers center Connor McDavid and Sabres center Jeff Skinner, who had 111 and 93 takeaways, respectively.

“When you watch [Schmaltz] … he can wow you on shifts,” coach Joel Quenneville said.

Throughout training camp, Schmaltz has found himself at the center of one of the most exciting lines of the preseason. With Kane on his right and forward Brandon Saad on his left, Schmaltz believes being surrounded by these two seasoned veterans can help him become a better player as he seeks consistency.

“Some games I’m dominant with the puck and creating chances all over the place, and some games I kind of not doing the things I do when I’m successful,” Schmaltz said. “So, if I can put together every night play that same way and use my feet and making plays, I think playing with Kaner and Saader — that’s going to help me and we can definitely be a dynamic line and be one of the better lines in the league.”

Entering his third NHL season and second full one, the biggest thing for Schmaltz is trusting in himself. If he does that, he believes success could be on the Hawks’ horizon.

“[You] just got to go out and play your game and know that you can be the best player out there every night and try to be the best player you can for your team,” Schmaltz said. “[That] brings out the best with your line mates when you’re playing and enhances the team’s game a lot, so doing my part and then if I play my game … our team should have a lot of success.”