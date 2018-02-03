Blackhawks notebook: Lance Bouma in vs. Flames; Ryan Hartman scratched

CALGARY, Alberta — Forward Lance Bouma was back in the Blackhawks lineup against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night after being a healthy scratch for the previous five games. He skated in place of Ryan Hartman on the third line with Tommy Wingels and Brandon Saad. Hartman was a healthy scratch for the fifth time this season.

“I haven’t played in a bit, so my timing might be off a little bit at the beginning,” said Bouma, who last played against the Islanders on Jan. 20. “Just have to focus on playing your game and not really worrying about that. Just excited to be back in. It’s gonna be fun.”

Bouma, who played his entire career with the Flames until signing with the Hawks as a free agent after last season, had three goals and eight points in 46 games coming into Saturday night’s game. He took the benching like a pro.

“It’s tough for sure. No one wants to be sitting out,” the 6-2, 208-pound left-winger said. “It’s part of it. You have to be good with it, be a good teammate and try to work as hard as you can in practice to get back in there.”

Blackhawks forward Lance Bouma (shooting on Vegas Golden Knights goalie Oscar Dansk in October) has three goals and eight points in 46 games this season. (John Locher/AP)

Speed element

Tomas Jurco had no goals and one point in five games since being called up from Rockford, but the speed element he adds to the Hawks’ attack is obvious.

Coach Joel Quenneville said he has seen improvement in Jurco’s game since returning from Rockford, even if the former Red Wing hasn’t scored.

“I think he’s gotten more pace and speed to his game,” Quenneville said. “It seems like his possession with the puck has been neater, cleaner. Having it more as a line [with David Kampf and Vinnie Hinostroza] as been effective as well. They’ve got a good rotation to their cycle. It just seems like there’s more speed overall.”

Same old story

The Hawks are in yet another power-play funk — 2-for-28 in their last nine games after going 0-for-4 against the Canucks on Thursday night.

“The easiest thing to fix on the power play,” Quenneville said emphatically, “is having a shoot-first mentality and getting some ugly, greasy goals and all of a sudden — whether they’re going in off defensemen or they hit a stick halfway out to the point — those are the kind of things that can turn it around.”

Schmaltz-Kane connection

After scoring a goal against the Canucks, Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 20 points in his last 20 games. A big reason for that consistency is skating with Patrick Kane on the second line.

“I try to think the game at the same level as him and make the same plays,” Schmaltz said. “Obviously he’s very elite and there aren’t many players like him. I try to take as much as I can from him. It’s fun playing with him. I think we’re developing some chemistry and we get along really well, so it’s going well for us.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com