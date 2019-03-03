Blackhawks notes: Alex DeBrincat rides out heavy losses early in career

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alex DeBrincat hadn’t endured much losing until he got to the Blackhawks, and he’s ecstatic to be in the playoff race after a rough season and a half to start his career.

The Hawks were 42-57-15 with DeBrincat when they hit bottom in mid-December, but put themselves back in the mix after the All-Star break. They went into their late game Sunday at San Jose eight points out of a wild-card spot and are still close enough that these games matter.

“Every game means so much for us at this point, and it’s easier to get up for that,” DeBrincat said. “The game seemed to get a little bit faster right around when we got back in the race. It was fun to play.”

The Stars and Wild have the two wild cards at 71 points each, followed by the Coyotes (69) and Avalanche (68). The Hawks were stuck on 63 after losing to the Kings on Saturday.

Alex DeBrincat is finally playing meaningful games for the Blackhawks. | David Zalubowski/AP

DeBrincat’s progress was big in making the team competitive again, and he went into Sunday second with 36 goals. He also leads in power-play goals at 12.

In 33 games since the Hawks began their turnaround, DeBrincat has 24 goals and 16 assists. He led the Hawks with 28 goals as a rookie last season, but his success carries more weight with the team playing better.

“It’s tough to go through losing, but you’ve gotta just roll with the punches,” DeBrincat said. “That’s part of adapting to the league.”

Perlini gets going

Brendan Perlini hasn’t earned much of a role since coming to the Hawks from the Coyotes in an early-season trade, but he scored two goals against the Kings and has gotten an extended look with Drake Caggiula out.

Perlini, the No. 12 pick in the 2014 draft, has always had great speed. If he wants to establish himself as a reliable player for the Hawks, he must be more than merely a breakaway threat.

“He’s got the ability to score,” coach Jeremy Colliton said. “It’s the same speech I’ve had with him a few times: I’m not so concerned about whether the pucks go in the net. I feel that’ll take care of itself.

“It’s the play away from the puck. It’s the pressure on the puck. It’s the work ethic. It’s the 50-50s around the lines. That’s what allows you to have positive shifts, so if he does that, then he’ll get his chances.”

Colliton shuffled his lineup against the Sharks by moving Perlini to the second line with Dylan Strome and DeBrincat. It was his 31st appearance in 41 games with the Hawks.

More lineup changes

Colliton initially replaced Caggiula on the top line with Brandon Saad, but that left minimal scoring beyond the Hawks’ first two groups. He shifted Saad back to the third line against the Sharks and bumped veteran Chris Kunitz up to Line 1 with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

Caggiula has been out since suffering a concussion Wednesday against the Ducks. He traveled with the team to San Jose, but Colliton said there was no update on his condition.

Colliton also gave Slater Koekkoek the night off as a healthy scratch after eight consecutive games in the lineup. Carl Dahlstrom, who sat three of the previous four games, took his spot.