Blackhawks notes: Artem Anisimov progressing, Brandon Saad shining and more

Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov feels like he’s going full speed, and while he won’t be on the ice against the Sharks tonight, it shouldn’t be much longer.

He’s been on Injured Reserve since entering the NHL’s concussion protocol because of a hit by Montreal’s Shea Weber a week ago. He was placed on the list retroactive to Dec. 9, but the minimum seven days on IR did not start counting until the next day.

He’s eligible to be activated prior to the team’s home game against Nashville on Tuesday, if he’s cleared medically.

“He looks like he’s closer to coming back, so hopefully he can,” coach Jeremy Colliton said at the morning skate. “I haven’t heard that he’s ready-ready, but we think he’s not far away.”

Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov (15) battles for the puck with Minnesota Wild right wing Mikael Granlund (64) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) ORG XMIT: CXA116

This will be Anisimov’s fourth missed game, and it’s been a significant absence for the Hawks. He’s sixth on the team with 15 points and played in every game prior to going down, averaging about 16 minutes of ice time.

He appeared to be a full participant in the morning skate and has maintained his conditioning at a level that should allow him to jump back in relatively easily.

“I work out and skate and practice… I think I’m fine,” Anisimov said.

After hosting Nashville, the Hawks have a back-to-back at Dallas and Colorado starting Thursday.

Saad streaking

Regardless of any disconnect there might have been between Brandon Saad and former coach Joel Quenneville, his production is up since Colliton took over.

Saad had a goal and three assists between the Pittsburgh win and the overtime loss to Winnipeg, giving him 13 points in an average of 18:34 on the ice under Colliton. In the 15 games with Quenneville, he played just over 17 minutes per game and managed seven points.

He’s been playing with Jonathan Toews and rookie Dominik Kahun lately, which looks like a promising combination.

“When he’s going, he’s so hard on the puck,” Colliton said of Saad. “It’s really difficult to get it off him. He can take guys on one-on-one and take it to the net. Him and Toewser have that quality to them, so it makes them a pretty tough line to play against.”

Colliton added that he and Saad have been compatible philosophically throughout his month-plus in charge.

“He’s very coachable, loves the feedback,” Colliton said. “He’s willing to pay the price to win. It’s fun to coach guys like that.”

Kahun climbing

Speaking of Kahun, he caught Colliton’s attention over the past week and is slated to stay on the Toews line for the San Jose game. He did not register a point in either of the last two games, but was a plus-3 in 29 minutes.

“It’s an adjustment to the league and it’s not easy to score goals,” Colliton said. “I think he’s made a lot of plays; They just haven’t ended up in the net. But the big thing for me is he’s showing he can play against the top lines. It’s a nice thing to have in our lineup.”