Blackhawks notes: Desperate playoff chase hinges on Corey Crawford

DALLAS — Even with Corey Crawford working his way back to peak form after a long absence, there’s no one Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton would trust more in net for a big game.

The Hawks need a furious finish to give themselves a chance in the wild-card race and they believe Crawford has progressed in his first two weeks back from a concussion.

“His track record speaks for itself,” Colliton said of the two-time Stanley Cup winner. “If we’re going to go on a run here, he’s going to be the guy.

“I think he’s feeling better every day. I thought he looked really good in practice (Friday).”

The Blackhawks are depending on Corey Crawford to lead them to the playoffs. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It was expected that Crawford would need a few games to get going, but the Hawks can’t afford a prolonged transition at this point. He had an .865 save percentage and allowed 13 goals in his first three starts, two of which were victories.

Colliton has little choice but to count on Crawford. Veteran goalie Cam Ward, who started 27 games, is out at least another week because of a knee injury. Ward had a .908 save percentage in his last 10 games.

The Hawks recalled rookie Collin Delia from Rockford on Tuesday to be Crawford’s backup. He’s had an encouraging season overall, but had an .831 save percentage and allowed 13 goals in three starts — he was pulled eight minutes into one of those — before being sent down last month.

Colliton is generally averse to playing the same goalie in both games of a back-to-back, but Ward might return before that situation arises. The Hawks don’t face that scenario until their March 23-24 games against the Avalanche.