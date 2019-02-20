Blackhawks notes: More twists in Corey Crawford mystery

DETROIT — Corey Crawford turned up at Little Caesars Arena after all.

The Blackhawks made a late change to their flight manifest after coach Jeremy Colliton said Tuesday he would not travel with the team for its game at Detroit, and Crawford was on the ice for morning skate Wednesday.

It is the first time he has gone on a road trip since suffering a concussion in December. Colliton brushed it off as just another chance to get some work in with the staff and team, and there remains no clear expectation of when he will play.

“Not really,” Colliton said. “When he’s cleared, then we’ll cross that bridge when we get there. Until I get the go ahead, I’m just worrying about the guys that are healthy.”

Corey Crawford traveled with the team for the first time since going on Injured Reserve. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Actually, Crawford keeps saying he is healthy. The last roadblock to forcing Colliton to make a decision is completing his final return-to-play testing and being medically cleared. Crawford said Monday he isn’t even counting that as a hurdle because he has no doubt he’ll pass.

It’s a mystery why he hasn’t already undergone the examination considering he has been practicing with the team since Feb. 9. He said he hoped to do it by the end of this week, but Colliton wasn’t sure.

“I think I heard next week,” he said. “I don’t have a date on that.”

That puts Crawford, who has missed 26 games, in doubt for the game against Colorado on Friday. The Hawks follow with a home game against the Stars on Sunday before a West Coast road trip.

Feeling defensive?

Two days after giving up seven goals on 38 shots in an 8-7 win over the Senators, a team at the bottom of the NHL, the Hawks were still frustrated with their defensive effort.

They pulled it out thanks to a 1:40 stand at the end when they were at a four-on-six disadvantage, but with the Avalanche and Stars coming to the United Center this weekend, the defense must be better.

“Sometimes when you play a team like Ottawa that we think we’re better than, we don’t play tight,” defenseman Connor Murphy said. “We just kinda play risky. We’ve gotta make sure we tighten things up, because when you play against better teams you’re not gonna win those games.”

In the six games leading up to their visit to Detroit, the Hawks allowed an average of 39.3 shots on goal. They are second-worst in the league in goals against (3.70 per game) and opponent shots on goal (35.4) this season.

They have given up at least five goals 15 times, including six games of seven or more.

Lineup changes

The Hawks scratched left winger Brendan Perlini after he missed morning skate because of an illness. They were already down Brent Seabrook, who was out a second consecutive game with an abdominal strain, and they have an unfilled roster spot presumably being saved for Crawford.

Colliton went with Cam Ward in net, making it the first time he has played in four straight games since the first two weeks of the season. Ward was supposed to get the night off Monday against Ottawa, but Collin Delia gave up three goals in eight minutes and was yanked.