Blackhawks notes: Updates on Corey Crawford, Connor Murphy, Jacob Nilsson

Aside from people gawking when he walks by, Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy is fine after a scare that left him bleeding on the ice in Dallas on Thursday.

Murphy was in the locker room before tonight’s game against Florida with two black eyes and several stitches on the bridge of his nose. Given the team’s recent run of concussions, he was relieved that the damage was merely cosmetic.

“Just what we can see,” he said, laughing. “An ugly mess.”

Murphy chased a play late in the win over the Stars and was on Tyler Pitlick’s back when Pitlick turned and elbowed him in the face. He couldn’t see anything but red as he hit the ice.

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 21: Connor Murphy #5 of the Chicago Blackhawks fires a shot against the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on December 21, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775220828

He went to the locker room and did not return, but the team quickly ruled out a concussion or any fractures.

“You just kinda wait and hope that you get your senses back for a second and make sure it’s fine,” Murphy said. “Once we knew that the blood was coming from the nose, it was alright.

“I could just see the blood pouring out… The blood was more than was necessary for a cut that wasn’t that big, but we got it stitched up and it was good to go after.”

He was ready to return after a few minutes, but the Hawks were closing out a 5-2 victory with empty-net goals. Murphy was back on the ice the next night as a starter and had an assist to help beat Colorado 2-1.

Great goaltending

In the three games since the Hawks put Corey Crawford on Injured Reserve with a concussion, their goalies have .958 save percentage.

Cam Ward will start tonight after getting a break in the last game, when minor league call-up Collin Delia stopped 35 of 36 shots to beat the Avalanche. Ward had 56 saves on 59 attempts in wins over Nashville and Dallas.

Crawford is eligible to come off IR for Thursday’s game against Minnesota, but there’s been no indication he’s close to returning. He was at the United Center during the morning skate, though, which coach Jeremy Colliton said was “a positive.”

Colliton added that the team does not have a schedule mapped out for when Ward and Delia will play.

“Performance will dictate,” he said. “Both guys have been good lately and hopefully that keeps going.”

Nilsson debuts

Another Colliton student gets his shot with the Hawks tonight as forward Jacob Nilsson is expected to make his NHL debut. The team called him up from Rockford on Saturday, and he’s in the lineup against Florida.

He played for Colliton in Sweden and with the IceHogs. He’s been doing well in the minors and had a goal and two assists just before the promotion, giving him 14 points for the season.

“They’re just great guys, all of them, and I’m just really happy to be here,” Nilsson said. “It’s a dream come true.”