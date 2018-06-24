Blackhawks’ offseason priorities begin with a top-four defenseman

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is almost always on the phone. Whether he is walking the halls of the United Center, hanging out in the lobby of MB Ice Arena, watching a morning skate or strolling through a press box, Bowman’s phone is plastered to his ear.

And at this time of year, in the anything-can-happen period between the Stanley Cup Final and the official opening of free agency July 1, every other GM is doing the same.

Spitballing. Kicking tires. Gauging interest. Feeling out agents and each other.

‘‘Probably 90 percent of the discussions you have don’t go anywhere,’’ Bowman said. ‘‘[But] you have to put in the time. So we’re going to talk to some people and see if there’s a fit there.’’

St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton blocks a shot by Ryan Hartman during the third period of a preseason game on Oct. 8, 2016. (AP Photo)

Well, the Hawks have needs, and they also have cap space. A swap of minor-league centers Sunday with the Canucks — Tanner Kero for Michael Chaput — certainly won’t be the only deal the Hawks make. Here’s a look at Bowman’s priorities, in order of need:

1. A top-four defenseman

Bowman’s decision to extend Erik Gustafsson and Jan Rutta for a combined $3.5 million next season sent a curious message near the end of a rather miserable defensive season for the Hawks. It meant the Hawks have nine defensemen with NHL experience signed through next season. And that’s not counting 2017 first-rounder Henri Jokiharju.

But Bowman can’t possibly think it’s OK to bring this blue line back intact.

‘‘I’m not trying to shake things up just to shake things up,’’ he said. ‘‘If we can find a way to improve our team, then we’re going to look at that.’’

So does he try to deal away a player such as Connor Murphy, who carries a $3.85 million cap hit, to clear a roster spot for a free agent such as Calvin de Haan or Ian Cole? Does he trade for a guy such as the Hurricanes’ Justin Faulk — an ideal top-pairing partner for Duncan Keith — and bury a few guys in Rockford to make room? Does he do both?

The only thing he can’t do is nothing.

2. Find a goalie

The Hawks don’t need a backup goalie. They need a co-goalie, a contingency plan, a 1B. And Anton Forsberg, J-F Berube and Jeff Glass showed they weren’t up to the job.

A source said the Hawks were one of many teams that reached out to Blues unrestricted free agent Carter Hutton (a former Hawks farmhand) as the free-agent interview period opened Sunday. He would be the best option after posting a .931 save percentage in 32 games with the Blues. He’s good enough to hold down the No. 1 job but isn’t experienced enough to necessarily be handed a guaranteed No. 1 job elsewhere.

Other options include Robin Lehner, Cam Ward (or, yes, Scott Darling via trade), Ondrej Pavelec, Jaroslav Halak and Kari Lehtonen. None is an elite goalie, but each is an improvement over the current contingency committee.

3. Find a scorer

The Hawks can score. With Nick Schmaltz, Alex DeBrincat, Vinnie Hinostroza and Dylan Sikura joining the veteran core, they have plenty of firepower. But given the state of their defense and their uncertainty in goal, they never can have enough. And someone needs to play left wing on Patrick Kane’s line.

So if you can get unrestricted free agent James van Riemsdyk for about $6 million a season, you do it. If you can take Max Pacioretty off the Canadiens’ hands in a favorable deal, you do it. If you can get Jeff Skinner — long a Bowman favorite — from the Hurricanes, you do it.

4. Find a taker for Hossa

If the Hawks never move Marian Hossa’s contract, it’s not the end of the world. Long-term injured reserve is always an option. But if they can unload his $5.275 million cap hit on another team without having to throw in too sweet a sweetener, all the better. It means more cap certainty, more in-season flexibility and less paperwork.

The work already has begun. Bowman’s phone had better be charged.