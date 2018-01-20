Blackhawks overrun by Islanders in second straight abysmal effort

From Jonathan Toews to Patrick Kane to Joel Quenneville, the entire Blackhawks leadership group has spent much of the past month preaching “consistency.” That theme came up a bunch of times after the team’s first practice out of the bye week on Friday.

“We need to have a more consistent effort,” Toews said.

“Just got to put it together for a consistent stretch here,” Kane said.

“We have to find a way to be consistently better,” Quenneville said.

The Islanders' Jordan Eberle scores on Anton Forsberg during the first period Saturday night. (AP Photo)

Well, the Hawks have been quite consistent the last two games. They were awful going into the break in a 4-0 loss to Detroit. And they were awful coming out of the break in Saturday night’s 7-3 loss to the Islanders. Now they find themselves in an awful spot, dead last in the Central Division, flailing while just about everybody else is surging, including the Colorado Avalanche, who have won nine straight to take a five-point lead over the Hawks in the race for the second wild card.

Oh, and the league-leading Lightning are coming to town next, on Monday.

Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist to become the fifth player in team history to post 800 career points, but like his 300th goal earlier in the year, it came in a losing effort, a small solace.

Other than Kane and Erik Gustafsson (a goal and an assist in his first NHL game since 2015-16), the Hawks were overwhelmed by the Islanders in this one, yielding 19 shots in the first period and 46 overall. Anton Forsberg struggled mightily with rebound control, and — as usual — he got very little help from his teammates. The Hawks’ inability to clear opposing forwards out of their own goalmouth has been a defining problem all season, and Saturday was no exception.

After a terrific first few minutes that included Kane’s goal off a Gustafsson feed 61 seconds into the game, the Hawks fell apart. Anthony Beauvillier scored the first of his two power-play goals when he swept in a rebound unchallenged at 4:35. Jordan Eberle popped in another rebound, again unchallenged, at 10:31 to make it 2-1. Ryan Pulock waltzed in untouched on Forsberg and made it 3-1 at 19:04. And Beauvillier, again all alone in front, made it 4-1 with another power-play goal 85 seconds into the second period.

The boos rained down at that point, as the Hawks’ only effective form of defense against the Islanders came when a brief power outage turned off the lights and stopped New York from entering the Hawks zone.

The silent United Center got a jolt of life late in the second when Kane returned the favor to Gustafsson, setting the defenseman up for the first goal of his career at 18:27 and cutting the Islanders lead to 4-2. It was the 799th point of Kane’s career, and the second two-point game of Gustafsson’s. But the good times were short-lived, as Forsberg badly misplayed a dump-in, losing sight of the puck and leading directly to a Brock Nelson goal. That was the end of the night for Forsberg, who gave up five goals on 35 shots.

Kane scored on a tremendous shot from a sharp angle to make it 5-3 at 4:58 and reach the 800-point plateau, but Anders Lee responded at 7:10 with a breakaway goal on Jeff Glass to ice it.

