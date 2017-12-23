Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane scores 300th career goal

NEWARK, N.J. — Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane scored the 300th goal of his 10-year NHL career Saturday night, firing a wrist shot past New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider at 17:18 of the second period at Prudential Center. It cut the Devils’ lead to 3-1 after two periods.

The goal, assisted by defensemen Jan Rutta and Gustav Forsling, was Kane’s 15th of the season. He is the fifth player in Hawks history to reach the 300 mark — after Bobby Hull (604), Stan Mikita (541), Steve Larmer (406) and Denis Savard (377). He scored No. 300 in his 775th career game.

The Hawks had been shut out for nearly six periods prior to Kane’s goal.