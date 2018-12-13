What’s four weeks in between successful Blackhawks homestands, anyway?

Four weeks ago — though it seems more distant than that — the Blackhawks were tying a bow on a homestand that had lifted their spirits and given them the idea that they could have a season worth remembering.

The Blues, Kings and Wild had visited the United Center, and — five points later — the Hawks seemed to have gotten over the shock and sting of Joel Quenneville’s firing. Newcomer Jeremy Colliton seemed to be making a difference.

“If we put a consistent stretch of high-level performances together,” Colliton said, “we’ll get our points regardless of who we play.”

Making things all the more promising was the play of goalie Corey Crawford, who’d been nothing less than brilliant in those three games, stopping 98 of 100 shots on goal. Colliton called the veteran “great,” and it fit.

Patrick Kane goes all-out on an empty-net attempt in the Blackhawks' 6-3 win over the Penguins. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Hawks were packing their bags.

“It’ll be a fun trip,” Colliton said. “Another measuring stick.”

The very next game, in Washington, Tom Wilson scored on Crawford only 54 seconds into the action — and so began one of the most deficient, defective, demoralizing stretches of Hawks play in memory.

They were on their way to 10 losses in 11 games and what now is a 1-8-1 record on the road since Colliton took over as coach. Crawford himself dropped eight straight starts. The loss to the Capitals was the first of 11 straight games in which the Hawks fell behind in the first period. In 10 of those 11 games, they fell behind 2-0 in the first period.

Wednesday’s 6-3 victory over the Penguins at the UC was like a rain shower in the desert.

“It’s a relief,” Jonathan Toews said. “It’s definitely just a good feeling for guys. We’ve got something to celebrate. We’ve got something to enjoy. We were reminded with an exciting reason to come to the rink [Friday against the Jets] and come out with the same effort. It’s something we’ve got to be aware of and build off of in the next one.”

The last team in the NHL to reach 10 wins in regulation, the Hawks probably won’t want to remember this season at all. But the longest homestand of the season does offer a glimmer of hope. Or maybe more like a barely perceptible flicker.

The Jets, Sharks (Sunday) and Predators (Tuesday) all will be formidable foes. Then again, the same could be said about Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.

Patrick Kane with a diving effort with the empty net … but almost ended up seriously injuring himself in the process. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/lwHDBN3BNn — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) December 13, 2018

Six different Hawks scored against the Pens, including Toews, who became the seventh member of the franchise’s 700-points club. But the enduring image from that game is of Patrick Kane — who didn’t score — sliding on his chest in the late stages in an all-out effort to put the puck into an empty net. By that point, sealing a rare victory would’ve been well worth the face-first mash into the end boards that awaited the superstar.

“Hard-nosed,” Colliton said of the team’s collective effort. “Hopefully, that will turn into more points.”

More points, raised spirits, a renewed sense of direction — a few wins on home ice could bring all that. But that measuring stick Colliton spoke of four weeks ago? Let’s keep that stashed in a dark corner for a while regardless of how this homestand plays out.

NOTE: The Hawks placed Jan Rutta on waivers Thursday morning. The 28-year-old defenseman could be claimed by another NHL team or end up being assigned to the Hawks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford.