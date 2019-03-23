Blackhawks playoff hopes hit huge snag in 4-2 loss to Avalanche
The Blackhawks came into a back-to-back with the Avalanche as a playoff long shot and needed a big weekend to stay in the race. It’s off to a bad start after falling 4-2 at Pepsi Center this afternoon.
The loss dropped the Hawks to six points behind the Avalanche for the second wild card with eight games remaining, the next being a rematch at the United Center on Sunday. The gap could grow, however, with the Wild playing tonight at Carolina.
Here are the current wild-card standings:
1. Stars, 82 points (74 games)
2. Avalanche, 80 points (75 games)
3. Wild, 79 points (75 games)
4. Coyotes, 79 points (75 games)
5. Blackhawks, 74 points (74 games)