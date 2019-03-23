Our Pledge To You

03/23/2019, 04:34pm

Blackhawks playoff hopes hit huge snag in 4-2 loss to Avalanche

By Jason Lieser
The Blackhawks came into a back-to-back with the Avalanche as a playoff long shot and needed a big weekend to stay in the race. It’s off to a bad start after falling 4-2 at Pepsi Center this afternoon.

The loss dropped the Hawks to six points behind the Avalanche for the second wild card with eight games remaining, the next being a rematch at the United Center on Sunday. The gap could grow, however, with the Wild playing tonight at Carolina.

Here are the current wild-card standings:

1. Stars, 82 points (74 games)
2. Avalanche, 80 points (75 games)

3. Wild, 79 points (75 games)
4. Coyotes, 79 points (75 games)
5. Blackhawks, 74 points (74 games)

Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period.

