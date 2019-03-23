Blackhawks playoff hopes hit huge snag in 4-2 loss to Avalanche

The Blackhawks came into a back-to-back with the Avalanche as a playoff long shot and needed a big weekend to stay in the race. It’s off to a bad start after falling 4-2 at Pepsi Center this afternoon.

The loss dropped the Hawks to six points behind the Avalanche for the second wild card with eight games remaining, the next being a rematch at the United Center on Sunday. The gap could grow, however, with the Wild playing tonight at Carolina.

Here are the current wild-card standings:

1. Stars, 82 points (74 games)

2. Avalanche, 80 points (75 games)

—

3. Wild, 79 points (75 games)

4. Coyotes, 79 points (75 games)

5. Blackhawks, 74 points (74 games)