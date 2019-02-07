Blackhawks’ power play — from abominable to unstoppable — just keeps delivering

Honestly, can we talk enough these days about the Blackhawks’ power play?

The Hawks were buried in the standings, with little more than the faintest flicker of hope, until their power play came roaring to life just before Christmas.

How does a last-place team turn its season around with an 11-5-3 stretch entering Thursday’s game against the Canucks? The Hawks did it by zinging along at a best-in-the-NHL 40.4 percent (21-for-52) conversion rate over their last 16 games, scoring a league-high 21 power-play goals since Dec. 23.

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat share the team lead in tallies — eight — with the man advantage. With Jonathan Toews, Erik Gustaffson and others piling in with production, the chemistry has been obvious.

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat celebrate a power-play goal. (AP Photo)

“It’s fun to be a part of,” Kane said. “Because every time there’s a penalty, we’re excited to be out there. We want to be a difference. We want to score goals. And even if we don’t score, everybody’s kind of pissed off because we expected to. But you’ve got to score the next one for sure.”

Before that? The Hawks’ special teams — at both ends of the ice — were, simply put, the worst in the NHL. Or maybe they were the worst on the planet. It certainly felt that way as Kane, Toews and company put the “bomb” in “abominable.”

“For a long time, it seemed like it was so hard to go out there and make plays and find that confidence not only to score goals, but to keep the puck in the zone,” Toewssaid. “Teams could feel that, and they would pressure us and we would make mistakes.

“But now we’re just relaxed more, we’re playing hard, and I think when offense comes from your power play it translates to five-on-five.”

Murph’s turf

Defenseman Connor Murphy, who played in his 25th game of the season against the Canucks after recovering from offseason back surgery, is feeling good about the contributions he has made. In no particular order, they include blocking a bunch of shots, hitting anything that moves and leading the Hawks with a plus-8 rating.

The 25-year-old won’t ever make fans forget Niklas Hjalmarsson, but no one can deny he’s asserting himself as a force on the blue line.

“I just want to work on my game and become an all-around player who can play good minutes and be trusted at any time on the ice,” he said. “I’m still not where I want to be. But I wanted to come in and kind of prove what I had to offer, and I hope I’m doing that.”

Kampf out

Forward David Kampf will be out three to four weeks with a right foot injury, the Hawks announced. Kampf is believed to have broken a bone in the foot in the first period of Tuesday’s victory in Edmonton. Against the Canucks, Brendan Perlini replaced Kampf on a line with Brandon Saad and — manning the middle — Marcus Kruger.

Coach Jeremy Collitonsaid there were no immediate plans to bring anyone up from the club’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford to replace Kampf on the roster.