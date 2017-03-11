Reliving Hawks’ victory vs. Predators in Game 5 of 2010 playoffs

That pressure building up in Marian Hossa’s mind came to a head during Game 5 of the Blackhawks’ first-round matchup with the Nashville Predators. With the series tied 2-2, the Blackhawks built up a 3-1 lead on goals by Andrew Ladd, Niklas Hjalmarsson, and Tomas Kopecky, with Hossa setting up his countryman on the latter. Then the bottom fell out.

Joel Ward’s shorthanded goal late in the second period gave the Predators new life. Then Martin Erat scored early in the third to tie the game, then again with 8:21 left to give Nashville a 4-3 lead. The United Center, filled with so many fans — some Cup-starved and grizzled veterans, some new adoptees who had just been turned on to the sport — sounded like a morgue. Shortly before Erat had picked Denis Grebeshkov’s pass out of his skates and beaten Antti Niemi with a quick wrister to give Nashville the lead, Pekka Rinne had robbed Patrick Kane and Patrick Sharp on a power play. Frustration was mounting. Particularly on Hossa.

And moments after coming up empty on a chance of his own, with time ticking down on the crucial and pivotal game, Hossa chased down Nashville’s Dan Hamhuis for a loose puck deep in the Predators’ zone. Hossa just wanted to go in hard on the forecheck and get the puck back. He wound up shoving Hamhuis in the side and sending him hard into the boards at full speed. The five-minute major for boarding was an easy call, met only with a dismissive wave by a fuming Joel Quenneville on the bench.

Hossa trudged off to the penalty box, thinking, What have I done?

‘‘I tried to forecheck and do everything I could to get the puck back, but I hit the guy in a tough spot,’’ Hossa says. ‘‘I was like, ‘Oh, no.’ Usually I don’t take those types of penalties. And in a crucial game like this? You work so hard to try and create something, and then you do something like that. I couldn’t believe it.’’

With 63 seconds left, shorthanded, against one of the best trapping teams in the league, the game appeared over. And with it, possibly the series. And with that, possibly Hossa’s sanity.

‘‘You’re writing it off,’’ Troy Brouwer admits.

But every championship has a turning point. An obstacle to overcome. An unlikely victory. In 2013, it was Brent Seabrook entering the penalty box and patting a full-tilt Jonathan Toews on the head and telling him it’d all be okay before the Blackhawks rattled off three straight wins to erase a 3-1 series deficit against Detroit. In 2015, it was Toews breaking Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen’s brain with two late goals to force overtime in Game 5 — a game that was a loss in the short term but a huge win in the long run.

In 2010? It came with their best penalty killer, Hossa, in the box. And with Kane, who had played 10 measly minutes of shorthanded time all season, on the ice. Lingering. Looming. Lurking.

‘‘I don’t know if he played a single minute on the PK all year long, and he’s just hanging out by the red line, waiting for a breakaway pass,’’ Brouwer says with a laugh.

It never came. But when the Blackhawks managed to enter the zone, Kane did what he does best, which is find open ice. With the play all to one side, Kane slid toward Rinne’s blind side, stick on the ice, praying for the puck to come his way. Seabrook fed Toews for a quick shot, and the rebound came toward Kane and Ward on the right side of the crease. Kane got there first, sweeping in a backhander with 13.6 seconds left.

Kane wheeled around and raced down the ice in celebration, firing off windmill fist pumps as Sharp hugged him. The crowd at the United Center spontaneously burst to life, the sounds of The Fratellis’ ‘‘Chelsea Dagger’’ reverberating throughout the cavernous arena. And all by his lonesome in the penalty box, Hossa looked like the littlest kid on the team, jumping up and down like a madman as a mix of relief and joy washed over him.

‘‘It was a weird place to be, celebrating in the penalty box,’’ Hossa says. ‘‘But it was exciting.’’

The next day, some of Hossa’s teammates got their hands on a video clip of his solo celebration. They couldn’t stop watching it.

‘‘He’s jumping up and down and banging on the glass, all by himself,’’ Brouwer says. ‘‘It was absolutely hilarious.’’

The overtime intermission — the Blackhawks walked down the tunnel to a standing ovation as Gene Honda announced Kane’s goal over the public-address system — was the first time the modern-day, unflappable, unkillable Blackhawks mentality really showed itself.

There wasn’t any premature celebration. There wasn’t a whole lot of backslapping and fist-bumping. Oh, there was the usual Seabrook chatter—the ‘‘Here we go, Red!’’ and the ‘‘Come on now, boys!’’ that tend to spill out of him before games and in big moments. Toews might have had a few words. But in what would become the Blackhawks’ hallmark, it was a pretty mellow place. Party away from the rink, all business at the rink.

‘‘It’s all about riding those highs and lows and trying to stay even-keeled,’’ says Brent Sopel, one of the more veteran players on the team. ‘‘We just sat there and talked about our strategy. We still had four minutes of penalty kill ahead of us to start overtime.

‘‘Our PK had been phenomenal — I was enjoying taking Shea Weber shots off every part of my body. We were comfortable and confident that we could get through that penalty kill, then we’d just go from there. Never at any point did we get too high and never at any point did we get too low. It was a real asset of that team.’’

During those 18 tense minutes, Toews’ thoughts turned to what might be going on in the other dressing room, just a few feet down the hall.

‘‘When the other team ties it up like that, your heart sinks and you feel like you really let a huge opportunity slip,’’ Toews says. ‘‘You’re just trying to move on. But it’s a completely different feeling when you’re the one who ties it up. You get that second chance and you have that feeling of destiny. You just know you’re going to pull it off. So you just keep that positive chatter going and keep everyone in that right frame of mind. Someone’s going to be the hero. Make that play and make it you.’’

And that hero, fittingly, turned out to be Hossa.

The Blackhawks finished off the kill, and Hossa stepped out of the box and drifted immediately toward Rinne’s right side — the same spot from which Kane scored the equalizer, only on the other end of the rink. Sopel fired a shot from the far point, and the deflection came right to Hossa, who smacked it in for the game-winner. Hossa did a rock-star power slide from his knees, twirling as he pumped both fists in jubilation.