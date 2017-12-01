Blackhawks put Corey Crawford on injured reserve

The Blackhawks put Corey Crawford on injured reserve Friday and recalled Jean-Francois Berube from the team’s AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs.

The team didn’t specify what Crawford’s injury is, but he’ll have to sit out for a minimum of one week.

Crawford let in four of the Stars 35 shots against him in the Hawks overtime loss to Dallas on Thursday. There was a point in the third period when it seemed Crawford was slow to get up after going side-to-side in the crease, but he played the remainder of the game.

There was a point in the third period where Corey Crawford was slow to get back on his skates after moving from left to right. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/OfmxMIEJyl — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) December 1, 2017

Crawford is 11-7-2 in his 21 appearances this season. He’s seventh in the league with a 2.29 goals against average and tied for fourth with a .930 save percentage.

Berube, 26, is 6-6-0 with a 2.56 goals against average and .913 save percentage in 12 appearances this season with the IceHogs.

Anton Forsberg will likely make the Hawks next start against Stars in Dallas on Saturday.