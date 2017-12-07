Blackhawks put forward Tanner Kero on waivers

The Blackhawks put forward Tanner Kero on waivers Thursday morning.

Tanner Kero on waivers. Q hinted last night that Blackhawks could make a move. Hinostroza possibly on the way up. https://t.co/3MnEaiYqPK — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 7, 2017

Coach Joel Quenneville hinted after the Blackhawks’ 6-2 loss to the Capitals Wednesday that there would be potential roster moves. The Blackhawks have remained relatively healthy and have yet to make a call up this season, but after spending the last 10 games as a healthy scratch, Kero’s fate was inevitable.

Kero, 25, has one goal and two assists in eight games this season. He signed a two-year contract extension prior to this season and has a $750,000 cap hit.

Blackhawks haven't made a single call-up this season, as they've been remarkably healthy. But Kero has been a scratch 10 straight games. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 7, 2017

The Blackhawks could recall forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL on Friday. He has nine goals and 13 assists in 23 games for the IceHogs this season.