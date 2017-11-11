Blackhawks rally for much-needed victory over Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Pulling out a 4-3 overtime victory over a young-and-middling Carolina Hurricanes team in early November shouldn’t feel like a big deal. But this is what it’s come to for the Blackhawks, and Saturday’s win sure felt like a big one.

Entering the third period facing a two-goal deficit, staring a three-game losing streak and a sub-.500 record in the face, with their offense still dormant and their defense still dicey, the Hawks righted the ship and rallied for a much-needed two points. Brandon Saad’s overtime goal salvaged the moms trip, but more importantly, might have salvaged some sanity for a team that couldn’t quite understand why it couldn’t quite score any goals.

Alex DeBrincat had two goals and assisted on the game-winner for the Blackhawks.

Following Thursday’s loss in Philadelphia, both Jonathan Toews and Saad lamented how the Hawks have been waiting until the situation is dire to start playing well. Against the Flyers, they couldn’t rally from a 3-0 deficit despite a terrific push. Against the Hurricanes, they managed to pull it off.

Anton Forsberg snares a shot by Carolina's Jeff Skinner during the second period Saturday night. (AP Photo)

“It’s just frustrating that we wait until we’re down in games to loosen up with the puck, and then everybody starts wanting it and everybody starts playing the right way, and then we start creating the way we know we can,” Toews said after the Flyers game. “We just have to find that ability to make plays, want the puck in all the areas when the game starts.”

That didn’t happen on Saturday. Carolina jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, as Brock McGinn swept in a backhander after a loose puck bounced through the low slot, and Jeff Skinner scored through traffic a split-second after Brent Seabrook had swept his previous shot out of the crease.

Then the Hawks came alive. DeBrincat knocked in a beautiful cross-ice pass from Toews in the final second of a second-period power play to cut the deficit to 2-1, and the Hawks had all the momentum. But McGinn roofed a backhander over Anton Forsberg’s shoulder for a 3-1 Carolina lead. It looked like it would be a backbreaker, especially given the futility of the Hawks’ offense.

But DeBrincat banged in a Kane feed at 3:16 of the third period to give the Hawks some life again. It was only the Hawks’ second 5-on-5 goal in nearly 254 minutes of play. Then Forsling’s blast through the point tied it at 11:29. Forsberg made two great stops early in overtime before Saad sealed it.

