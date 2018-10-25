Blackhawks — 10 games in and rolling — beat Rangers 4-1 for third straight win

Corey Crawford had family in town earlier this week. They were on hand Tuesday as the Blackhawks goalie stymied the Ducks for his first victory on home ice in about 10 months. Considering all Crawford went through as he dealt with the aftereffects of a concussion, it was a special occasion.

Hawks captain Jonathan Toews took time to let them know how impressed he has been with Crawford, who was in net again Thursday, his fourth start of the season, for a 4-1 win against the Rangers at the United Center.

“I’m just happy he’s healthy and he’s back to being himself and getting better every day,” Toews told them. “At the end of the day, I never would’ve imagined him playing at the level he’s playing at after being off for around 10 months. If I was out for 10 months, I wouldn’t remember if I was right- or left-handed.”

Back to being himself? Playing at a high level again after being “off”? Some might agree those words could be applied to this Blackhawks team on the whole.

Jonathan Toews celebrates his first-period goal against the Rangers. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Only 10 games into the season, the Hawks (6-2-2) have done at least a reasonable impersonation of the teams that made nine straight trips to the playoffs until the 2017-18 squad went belly-up. Last season’s team was — for a brutal, seemingly endless stretch — as “off” as could be with Crawford out of the mix.

Crawford has won three straight starts, giving up a lone goal in each. His team been more contentious, too. Even without Crawford, though, the Hawks were unbeaten — albeit surrendering four goals per outing — through their first five games.

“I like our start,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think the attitude has been good. I think the pace of our team game is better than it was last year. I think the guys have enthusiasm across the board, and we’ve got some competition for ice time. Obviously, the best part to the start of the season is ‘Crow’ coming back and the way he has played.”

The Hawks had wire-to-wire jump against the Rangers, with Toews lifting one above Henrik Lundkvist’s stick for a goal less than three minutes into the first period, Nick Schmaltz driving toward the net and assisting Alexandre Fortin in the second and Kane staying with a third-period rebound for his ninth goal. The last Hawks player to have that many 10 games in was Jeremy Roenick, who also had nine 25 seasons ago.

Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter for his eighth score of the season.

“We played a good team game,” Kane said. “It was kind of similar to that Anaheim game where we just kind of stayed patient. We didn’t really give up too much, I don’t think, and kind of controlled the whole game. Back-to-back good games for us.”

Sure, it’s only 10 games. It’s nothing to get too excited about. These aren’t the 2010, 2013 or 2015 Hawks we’re looking at.

“It’s nice to start well,” Toews said, “but it’s meaningless if you don’t sustain it, you don’t keep improving. So we know it’s just a beginning.”

A good one, though, as usual.