Blackhawks recall defenseman Ville Pokka, put Cody Franson on IR

Ville Pokka has been waiting for his NHL opportunity ever since the Blackhawks acquired him way back before the 2014-15 season in the Nick Leddy trade with the Islanders. He might finally get his chance Thursday in Winnipeg.

The Hawks recalled Pokka from Rockford on Wednesday after placing fellow defenseman Cody Franson on injured reserve, retroactive to this past Saturday. Franson, who suffered an upper-body injury Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres, is eligible to return for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, so Pokka’s stay could be short. Jan Rutta’s status is up in the air after he suffered an apparent head injury Tuesday night, so the Hawks could be down two right-handed defensemen against the Jets.

There’s no guarantee Pokka plays, because the Hawks could simply move Connor Murphy back to his natural right side and put Michal Kempny in the lineup for the first time since Nov. 12.

Pokka has spent the past three-plus seasons in Rockford, posting 27 goals and 90 assists in 249 games with the IceHogs. Joel Quenneville said during training camp that while his offensive game is strong, the 23-year-old Finn still needed work in his own end.