Blackhawks recall Tomas Jurco, send John Hayden to Rockford

The Blackhawks recalled forward Tomas Jurco from the Rockford IceHogs on Monday, demoting forward John Hayden in the process.

Jurco has 13 goals and 12 assists in 36 games with the IceHogs this season, but has been underwhelming over parts of five seasons in the NHL with the Red Wings and Blackhawks. In 172 career NHL games, the 25-year-old Jurco has 16 goals and 24 assists. He had one goal and no assists in 13 games after being acquired by the Hawks for a third-round draft pick last February.

Hayden has been a fixture on the fourth line, a big, physical winger with three goals and eight assists in 39 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s win over the Edmonton Oilers, and played just 6:07 in the previous game against the Vegas Golden Knights. This will be Hayden’s first time in the minor leagues, as he signed with the Hawks last spring after finishing up his senior season at Yale, jumping straight to the NHL and posting a goal and three assists in 12 games.

The Hawks are traveling to Ottawa today for a game Tuesday night against the Senators.