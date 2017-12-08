Blackhawks recall Vinnie Hinostroza; Corey Crawford to start

Corey Crawford is back in the net for the Blackhawks after a short stint on injured reserve, and he will start against the Sabres Friday.

During Friday’s morning skate, Crawford took shots from the team’s defensemen.

Crawford was 11-7-2 with a .930 save percentage (third among No. 1 goaltenders in the league) and 2.29 GAA before the team put him on injured reserve last week with an undisclosed injury.

In other team news, the Blackhawks recalled forward Vinnie Hinostroza from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL on Friday.

The move seemed inevitable after the Blackhawks put forward Tanner Kero on waivers Thursday morning. Kero has since cleared waivers and has been assigned the IceHogs.

Coach Joel Quenneville confirmed that Hinostroza would play Friday, but wouldn’t say where Hinostroza will fit in the team’s lineup nor would he say who he would replace.

Q wouldn't say who will come out of the lineup to make room for Hinostroza. Wouldn't even tell me if he'd be at center or wing. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) December 8, 2017

Hinostroza, 23, has nine goals and 13 assists in 23 games for the IceHogs this season. He played 49 games with the Blackhawks last season and had six goals and eight assists in various roles up and down the lineup.