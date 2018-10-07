Blackhawks remember legendary star Stan Mikita in emotional pre-game tribute

The Blackhawks opened their 2018-19 home season with an emotional tribute to late Hall of Fame center Stan Mikita, who died at 78 on Aug. 7.

“His talent and grace on the ice was matched only by his character and heart off the ice,” said master of ceremonies Pat Foley, the Hawks’ television play-by-play announcer.

The pre-game ceremony included a video tribute to Mikita — with highlights of his 22-year career with the Hawks and Mikita reminiscing about his time in Chicago. Mikita’s widow Jill, his children and grandchildren joined Hawks ambassadors Bobby Hull, Tony Esposito, Denis Savard and Chris Chelios — all wearing Mikita’s No. 21 jersey with the captain’s “C” on the front — on the United Center ice for the tribute.

“[Mikita] beautifully represented the Blackhawks and the city of Chicago both on and off the ice and that did not end when his playing career did,” Foley said. “He continued to exemplify what it means to be a Chicago Blackhawk with his involvement in the community and in steadfast commitment to the organization. One of the things he always said, ‘Remember where you came from.’ He did.”

Fans sign a banner at the memorial service for Blackhawk legend Stan Mikita at the United Center on Sunday. Mikita, who helped lead the Blackhawks to the 1961 Stanley Cup title while becoming one of the franchise's most revered figures, died Tuesday. He was 78. | James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times

A sell-out crowd stood, applauded and cheered throughout the 10-minute ceremony, which included a 21-second moment of silence in memory of Mikita and Ab McDonald, his teammate on the 1961 Stanley Cup championship team who died on Sept. 4. Jill Mikita dropped the ceremonial face-off between Hawks captain Jonathan Toews and the Maple Leafs’ John Tavares.

“Special Blackhawk,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “Stan meant everything to the organization. He was special not only to the organization but the community. Always remembered for what he meant — a proud Blackhawks as well.

“It was tough when we lost him this summer and tonight will be special. Nice to see the numbers on the back of the net is a good reminder, and having No. 21 on the jerseys is special as well.”

Hayden in

Quenneville stayed with Cam Ward in goal against the Maple Leafs and had only one minor lineup change after winning the first two games. John Hayden replaced Andreas Martinsen on the fourth line with Marcus Kruger and Luke Johnson.

The Jokiharju Factor

Henri Jokiharju, the 19-year-old defenseman, has made a good first impression. But he’s still a rookie. And he figures to have moments where opposing teams take advantage of his inexperience. Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock, a straight shooter, sure seemed to think so.

Obviously we liked him in the [2017] draft,” Babcock said when asked about Jokiharju. “I remember [assistant coach] Jim Hiller and I talked a lot about him. We were in those meetings and we really thought he was a good player. He’s obviously got really good offensive skill. Can really move the puck; can skate; can shoot it; is intelligent. Yet in all young guys, in the heavy going in the defensive zone when people are switching around and it gets rolling around, it’s hard for them at the start of their career. It just is.”