Blackhawks rookie Alexandre Fortin’s NHL debut ’a dream come true’

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alexandre Fortin is here because of an injury to Andreas Martinsen, but the Blackhawks are intrigued enough by the 21-year-old Fortin’s speed to put him right to work and see what they’ve got.

Fortin, who parlayed a prospect’s camp invitation and solid training camp into a three-year entry-level contract in 2016, skated on the third line with veterans Artem Anisimov and Chris Kunitz against the Wild on Thursday night at Xcel Energy Center.

“That line has a little bit of everything,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “I think he can add that quickness — off the rush, off the forecheck. But he is a dangerous guy with that quickness.”

It obviously was a big moment for the 6-0, 175-pound Fortin, a Quebec native who twice was overlooked in the draft.

Blackhawks rookie Alexandre Fortin (84) played in his first regular-season NHL game Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. | Jay LaPrete/AP photo

“You work your whole career to be in this moment,” Fortin said, “and now I’m just happy to go all-in and enjoy the moment and prove what I can do.”

Quenneville’s advice to Fortin was simple. “Relax and play your game. Do what you do best,” Quenneville said.

Of course, as so many players know, that’s easier said than done when you’re 21-years-old and it’s your first NHL game.

“Yeah, for sure,” said Fortin, who had four goals and 21 points in 53 games for Rockford last season. “It’s kind of [stressful], but it’s another hockey game and you just have to look at it that way and [I’m] just going to live my dream tonight. I have to enjoy it and play m y game and keeps it simple and use my speed. That’s what they want me to do and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Welcome rookies

Fortin is the fourth Blackhawks player to make his NHL debut this season. Defenseman Henri Jokiharju and forwards Luke Johnson and Dominik Kahun are the others.

Last season, 10 Blackhawks made their NHL — 11 if you include emergency goaltender Scott Foster. Of those 10, only Alex DeBrincat and Jan Rutta are on the current roster.

Luke Johnson out

With Fortin in the lineup, center Luke Johnson was scratched. Brandon Davidson and Martinsen were also scratched.

No. 999 for Keith

Defenseman Duncan Keith played in his 999th career NHL game — all with the Blackhawks — on Thursday. He’ll play in the milestone 1,000th game Saturday against the Blues at the United Center.

Keith is expected to get a video tribute similar to the one for Brent Seabrook in his 1,000th game last March 29 against the Winnipeg Jet — an honor that was overshadowed by Scott Foster’s relief performance in a 6-2 victory.

That was a pretty crazy night, with [Dylan] Sikura getting his first points and obviously Scott Foster coming in and playing goal,” forward Patrick Kane said. “No one really remembers that thousandth game for Seabs. Hopefully it’ll be a little bit more memorable for Duncs — but great careers by both those guys. It’ll be fun to celebrate it at home.”