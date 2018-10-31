Blackhawks rookie Henri Jokiharju putting up veteran-type numbers

Around the rink, everyone marveled at the young defenseman’s maturity, confidence and talent.

“He just doesn’t look like a rookie,” one teammate told NHL.com.

“He’s just not nervous with the competition,” a coach pointed out.

The year was 2009, and Victor Hedman had just arrived on the scene as an 18-year-old after being selected second overall in that year’s draft. It didn’t take long for everyone to notice he was special.

In Chicago, in 2018, those quotes look familiar, even if the context is different.

Henri Jokiharju, the 19-year-old wunderkind emerging on the Blackhawks’ defense, isn’t as young as Hedman was. He doesn’t have the same top-two pick pedigree. He spent his post-draft year marinating in juniors, not playing in the pros.

Still, a few weeks into Jokiharju’s first NHL season, he elicits the same kind of reaction that Hedman did nine years ago.

“It’s a good feeling to know that he’s as young as he is and as good as he is,” Duncan Keith said after teaming with Jokiharju to shut down Connor McDavid.

“Getting exposed to [those] type of assignments at this stage of his career is pretty flattering, but he’s handled it extremely well,” Joel Quenneville said after the same game.

Only a dozen games into his career, it’s becoming apparent Jokiharju isn’t like most teenage NHL defensemen.

High usage, hard minutes

The first thing that’s noticeable about Jokiharju’s performance this season is how much he has been used by Quenneville. In Jokiharju’s first career NHL game, he played as much at 5-on-5 (19:10) as Gustav Forsling has in any game in his career. Entering the Hawks’ game in Vancouver on Wednesday, that trend held up over the last few weeks (see the chart showing game-by-game even-strength playing time for the Hawks’ top five defensemen).

Jokiharju, consistently near the top, has played between 17:54 and 21:48 at even strength in every game this season. He’s led Hawks defensemen in several games and never been lower than third as part of a clear top three with Keith and Erik Gustafsson. (A primary side benefit of this development is that Brent Seabrook is playing fewer 5-on-5 minutes than ever, which has freed him to take a bigger role on special teams.)

It’s also instructive to look game-by-game at the kind of opposition Jokiharju has been facing. Time and time again, he’s faced top-six lines with Keith. Look at his primary line matchups at 5-on-5 by team this season, according to data from Natural Stat Trick:

Anaheim : Ritchie-Getzlaf-Rakell

: Ritchie-Getzlaf-Rakell Arizona : Keller-Stepan-Crouse

: Keller-Stepan-Crouse Columbus : Panarin-Dubois-Atkinson

: Panarin-Dubois-Atkinson Edmonton : Yamamoto-McDavid-Nugent-Hopkins

: Yamamoto-McDavid-Nugent-Hopkins Minnesota : Parise-Koivu-Granlund

: Parise-Koivu-Granlund NY Rangers : Kreider-Zibanejad-Zuccarello

: Kreider-Zibanejad-Zuccarello Ottawa : Smith-Tierney-Stone

: Smith-Tierney-Stone St. Louis : Perron-Schenn

: Perron-Schenn Tampa Bay : Palat-Johnson-Kucherov

: Palat-Johnson-Kucherov Toronto: Marleau-Matthews

That’s almost always the opposing top line, and often with some of the best talent (Panarin, McDavid, Kucherov, Matthews) in the world on the other side. Despite that, Jokiharju is first on the Blackhawks in even strength Corsi (56.6 percent) and fourth among all NHL defensemen in shots on goal (36) behind Dougie Hamilton, Morgan Rielly and Mark Giordano.

What we’re seeing here with Jokiharju is typical of a team’s top-pairing defensemen: He’s playing a ton of minutes, usually against the toughest matchup the other team can muster. He’s been effective. But what’s quite atypical, what puts him in the same breath as Hedman right now even if they project to be very different players, is that he’s so young.

Recent comparables

Defensemen, unlike forwards, often take years to develop, so it’s a rare for one to make an impact at the position before age 20. Only six teenage defensemen in the past decade averaged 20-plus minutes over a full season, per Hockey-Reference’s Play Index: Drew Doughty, Zach Bogosian, Tyler Myers, Cam Fowler, Aaron Ekblad and Zach Werenski.

That’s an impressive group that gets even smaller if you start focusing on guys who played 19-plus ATOI at even strength like Jokiharju does now – the only teenage defensemen to do that for a meaningful stretch since 2007-08 are Jonas Brodin during a 45-game stint with the Wild in 2012-13 and Charlie McAvoy last season in Boston.

It’s far more typical for young defensemen to be spending their teenage years in the AHL or being sheltered on a third pairing, like the Lightning did with Mikhail Sergachev last season.

Signs of concern, reasons for optimism

That history points to a major hurdle with Jokiharju: We’re only 12 games into the season, and with 70 to go, there’s still a lot than can happen. He has never played a full season at the professional level before, let alone in the NHL. How he’ll handle the grind of a long season, and whether he can stay healthy the whole time, remains to be seen. The concerns that apply to every 19-year-old in the NHL apply to Jokiharju, too.

There are also some minor red flags in his performance. A 101.9 PDO at even strength (league average is 100) suggests there’s been some good fortune to his numbers. The Hawks probably won’t shoot 10.8 percent with him on the ice all season. According to Corsica, he’s near the bottom of the Blackhawks in expected goals for percentage (or xGF%), which uses shot data (location, shot type, etc.) to estimate how many goals a team should allow and score. It’s not all roses and rainbows across the board here.

Even so, it’s impossible not to see the positives. Jokiharju has handled a very difficult assignment from Day 1 while putting up some great surface-level numbers. The individual shot total is particularly impressive when you see the other defensemen on that list. He’s making a huge impact as an offensive defenseman for a group that sorely needed more offense from the blue line.

Right now, everything suggests he’s here for the long haul. No joke.