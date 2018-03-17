Blackhawks can’t hold third-period lead in loss to lowly Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joel Quenneville, as has been the case nearly every day for more than a month now, had no update on Corey Crawford on Saturday morning. No idea of when he might return to the ice, no idea of whether he’ll play again this season.

“Status quo,” he said, which has been the status quote for weeks.

Crawford, of course, is done this season. Considering he hasn’t even skated since a seemingly ill-advised trip to Arizona in mid-February, there’s virtually no chance he plays again. The assumption — the hope — is that he’ll be fully recovered from his head injury by the fall.

That means Anton Forsberg and J-F Berube are, in theory, battling to be Crawford’s backup next season. They’re both signed through next season, they’re both roughly the same age (Berube is 26, Forsberg is 25) and both make roughly the same amount of money (Forsberg makes $750,000, Berube makes $700,000). The Hawks paid a much greater price for Forsberg, acquiring him in the Artemi Panarin trade last June, but the best goalie will win the job.

Patrick Kane (left) and Jordan Oesterle celebrate Oesterle's goal during the second period Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo)

Neither one has been running away with the gig.

Since Feb. 1, when the bottom fell out on the Hawks season, Forsberg has started 12 games. His .889 save percentage in that time is the second-worst in the league among the 33 goalies with at least 10 starts in that span. He’s been pulled a whopping six times this season.

Berube hasn’t exactly been lights-out, with a .900 save percentage, but he’s been better — and more consistent. He made 27 stops and gave up four goals in a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon, victimized by a pair of third-period tip-ins by Nicholas Baptiste. The loss dropped Berube to 2-4-0, but if you take a grain of salt with a 7-2 loss at San Jose earlier this month, which was the byproduct of a truly putrid defensive effort by the Hawks, Berube has a solid .911 save percentage.

“Every time you go in the net, you try to showcase yourself,” Berube said. “It doesn’t matter what position you’re in.”

Two nights earlier, Berube relieved an ineffective Forsberg and promptly gave up two goals, but held down the fort from there to keep the Hawks in the game.

“He’s a competitive guy,” Joel Quenneville said. “I like how he battles. I thought he came in in a tough situation [in Winnipeg] and then found a way to really give us a chance to get back in the game. He’s got some experience to him, he moves hard, finds pucks and gives us a chance because he’s competitive guy in a lot of ways. He’s got some pretty good skill level across the board.”

After 10 straight games against teams fighting for the playoffs, Saturday’s game against the dreadful Sabres was the first truly meaningless one — draft lottery odds aside — the Hawks have played since last month. And it showed in the lack of energy early, trailing 1-0 after one period when Jordan Oesterle crashed into Berube, leaving Benoit Pouliot alone for an easy sweep-in of a Rasmus Ristolainen centering feed.

The Hawks picked it up in the second, with Oesterle converting on a beautiful backhanded, backdoor pass by Patrick Kane to make it 1-1. Ryan O’Reilly crashed the net for a power-play goal at 11:07, but the Hawks tied it back up when Tomas Jurco’s rebound banked in off Ristolainen’s leg.

Jonathan Toews reached the 20-goal plateau for the 11th straight season — his entire career — 20 seconds into the third period, batting in the puck out of mid-air, to put the Hawks up 3-2. But Nicholas Baptiste tipped in a point shot from Nathan Beaulieu two minutes later to tie it back up. Baptiste got the game-winner at 18:04 on another tip-in, this one of a Marco Scandella shot, with Brent Seabrook in the penalty box for hooking. Sam Reinhart scored an empty-netter in the final minute.

