Blackhawks salvage a point but fall in overtime on William Nylander penalty shot

Fifteen days ago, the Blackhawks flew home from Ottawa feeling pretty good about themselves, all things considered.

Sure, they were without their No. 1 goalie and their No. 2 center, but they were coming off an 8-2 trouncing of the Senators in which they scored four power-play goals, they were in a wild-card spot, and they were about to begin a six-game homestand with a five-day bye week wedged in the middle.

“We looked at our schedule here going into the All-Star Game [this weekend], a stretch where we wanted to put ourselves in the right spot,” Joel Quenneville said. “We have all this competition in the division, a great schedule at home, and taking advantage [of home games] is something we’ve always done here.”

Not this time. The Hawks rallied to salvage a point but lost 3-2 in overtime to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday, their fourth straight defeat, and their fifth in the six-game homestand. The game ended on William Nylander’s penalty-shot goal just six seconds into overtime.

Connor Murphy hits the wall after chasing the puck with Toronto's Patrick Marleau on Wednesday night. (Getty Images)

As a result, the Hawks ended up with just three out of a possible 12 points on the homestand, and sit six points out of the playoff picture as they head back on the road for the next five games. They won’t be back at the United Center until Feb. 6, and it’s hard to say whether the Hawks will even be within sniffing distance of a playoff spot at that point.

Much like in Monday’s loss to Tampa Bay, the Hawks played well enough to win, but came up with little to show for it.

The most encouraging aspect of the game was the power play, which potted a pair of goals after going 0-for-16 in the previous five games. The Hawks spent most of Tuesday’s practice working on new looks for the moribund power play, with assistant coach Kevin Dineen chatting frequently with players during breaks. “Healthy discussion,” Patrick Kane called it. The Hawks had become predictable on the power play, with the same drop pass after entering the zone, and the same funneling of the puck through Kane at the half-wall. And the work paid off against the Leafs.

The Hawks got their first crack at it just five minutes into the game. This time, Schmaltz and Kane worked below the goal line, and fed the puck out to Brent Seabrook, who had crept in from the point while the Leafs focused their attention on the forwards. A big shot and a friendly deflection off Leo Komarov’s stick later, and the Hawks were up 1-0 and their power play drought was over.

After falling behind 2-1 early in the third, the Hawks got another chance on the power play at 6:45 of the third when Mitch Marner caught Seabrook with a high stick. They again capitalized, with Nick Schmaltz stuffing in a Vinnie Hinostroza rebound after Artem Anisimov got a couple of whacks at it and fell on top of Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen. Toronto challenged for goalie interference, but the goal stood.

In between, the Hawks didn’t do a heck of a lot. After the opening goal, the Leafs tied it at 16:37 of the first when Jake Gardiner’s shot banked in off Marner. Moments earlier, Seabrook had casually flipped the puck behind him after tracking it down in the Hawks zone, thinking the Leafs had iced the puck. But icing wasn’t called, leading to the goal — and to a lengthy tongue-lashing from Seabrook to the officials from the bench.

Nazem Kadri’s power-play goal early in the third gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead.