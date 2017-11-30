Blackhawks salvage point in overtime loss to Stars

There’s been no secret to the Blackhawks’ recent surge lately, an eight-game stretch which has seen consistent lines, consistent starts, and consistently strong play. They’ve had the puck more, and they’ve done good things with that puck. It’s hockey, not rocket science.

“We’re better with the puck,” Joel Quenneville said before Thursday’s game against the Dallas Stars. “Be it exiting out zone, keeping it in the neutral zone, more cycling, more motion, more traffic in front of the net. The most noticeable part is the ‘D’ involvement in the rush and off the points, and them having the puck more. Hence, we have it a lot more across the board.”

All those good things? Those basic tenets of good hockey? They were nowhere to be found in the first two periods Thursday night. The Hawks were sluggish, sloppy, and struggling badly. But somehow, someway, they stayed in the game long enough for a third-period push to make the difference.

After two dreadful periods, the Hawks salvaged a point in a 4-3 overtime loss. Mattias Janmark beat Duncan Keith and scored his second goal of the game 51 seconds into overtime for the game-winner. Dallas has won five of six games to pass the Hawks in the Central Division standings. The teams meet again in Dallas on Saturday.

Artem Anisimov celebrates his goal as Dallas' Stephen Johns skates by during the second period Thursday night. (AP Photo)

The Hawks sputtered from the start, but still somehow stayed within a goal. Despite getting four power plays in the first period, the Hawks were outshot 15-7 and trailed 2-1 through 20 minutes. Mattias Janmark scored on a wraparound at 14:46 of the first, stuffing the puck through Jonathan Toews’ stick, as the captain had tried to bail out Corey Crawford who was caught out too wide on the other side of the crease.

But just nine seconds later, Alex DeBrincat tied the game off a Ryan Hartman feed. It was DeBrincat’s 11th goal of the season, and his 10th of the month. The 19-year-old is the first Hawks rookie ever to score 10 goals in a calendar month.

On their third miserable power play of the period, things went from bad to worse for the Hawks. Radek Faksa broke loose for a shorthanded breakaway, and was awarded a penalty shot when Patrick Kane tried to stop him. It was a close call between a good stick-lift and a hook, but the call went against Kane and Faksa scored on the penalty shot for a 2-1 Stars lead.

The fourth power play was the charm for the Hawks. It carried into the second period, when Kane fired a brilliant pass from the wall through traffic right to the stick of Artem Anisimov, who knocked it in to tie the game at 2-2. It was Anisimov’s 11th goal of the season. Anisimov and DeBrincat accounted for 19 of the Hawks’ XX goals in November.

The rest of the second period was a brutal slog. Twelve minutes in, the Hawks had two shots, and the Stars had none. But Tyler Pitlick disrupted a Hawks zone exit, and Faksa sprung Remi Elie for a breakaway goal at 14:04 to give Dallas a 3-2 lead. The Hawks finished the period with just three shots on goal. It was one of the low points of the season, especially considering how much better the Hawks had been playing of late.

Then the Hawks came out for the third period, and instantly looked like a different team — faster, more aggressive, more in control. A few early shifts pinned the Stars deep in their own zone, and then the Hawks broke through with Kane redirecting a Gustav Forsling blast from the point past Ben Bishop to tie the game at 3-3. The Hawks squandered two more power plays (they were 1-for-7) and killed off a Stars one down the stretch. Crawford made 13 stops in the third period to get the game to overtime.

