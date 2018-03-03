Blackhawks score four goals in final 10 minutes for stunning victory

LOS ANGELES — The Kings needed these two points desperately as they cling to a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Blackhawks needed these two points, too, but just because they desperately wanted something to feel good about for a change.

“Anytime you’re losing, it’s not that fun,” Vinnie Hinostroza said a day earlier. “But you get one win, and the mood in the locker room gets 100 times better.”

Well, this one will certainly feel good. The Hawks scored four goals in the final 10 minutes of the game, including Jonathan Toews’ game-winner on a power play with 1:58 left, to rally from a two-goal deficit and stun the Kings 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.

Like so many other games this season, including a horrid 7-2 loss in San Jose two nights earlier, the Hawks came out strong. After the kid line of Alex DeBrincat, Nick Schmaltz and Hinostroza had Jonathan Quick scrambling in the crease, a failed Kings clear came right to Jordan Oesterle at the point, and Oesterle ripped a shot past Quick for his fourth goal of the season.

Alex DeBrincat hits the ice after a check by Kings center Jeff Carter during the second period Saturday afternoon. (AP Photo)

The Hawks appeared to make it 2-0 in the final minutes of the first period when Jonathan Quick gloved a Patrick Sharp pop-fly and dropped it at his feet, only to see David Kampf whack it into the net. But after a Kings challenge, officials ruled that Matthew Highmore had interfered with Quick as he made the initial catch, and overturned the goal.

Then the wheels fell off in the second period, as they so often have. Tanner Pearson picked off a Duncan Keith pass and beat Anton Forsberg from the slot to make it 1-1 at 4:27. Less than two minutes later, Alec Martinez knocked in a rebound in heavy traffic to make it 2-1. And another Keith turnover, this time in the defensive zone, led directly to Alex Iafallo’s goal at 17:48 to make it 3-1. It was a bad turnover by Keith, who couldn’t get the puck up to Kampf, but it was also a shot that Forsberg has to stop. Just like in San Jose, there was plenty of blame to go around.

The Hawks have been outscored 67-56 in the second period, after outscoring their opponents 62-52 in the first. They’ve scored first in 16 of their last 20 games, but had only one five of them before Saturday afternoon.

But unlike in San Jose, the Hawks didn’t roll over. Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal — firing in a Jonathan Toews rebound for his fifth tally in the last seven games — during a Drew Doughty double-minor (two for hooking, two for complaining about the call) to get the Hawks within one goal at 10:48 through the third period. Then Hinostroza unleashed a shot from the slot that trickled between Quick’s pads to tie it at 14:24.

Toews capped the rally with another power-play goal at 18:02, a sneaky wrist shot from the top of the right circle that slipped past Quick. Patrick Kane added an empty-netter in the final minute, as suddenly, another dispiriting loss became a rousing comeback, and some much-needed good vibes.

“If we can just get on a roll here and win a bunch of games,” Hinostroza said, “everyone’s going to feel better and have more success and have more fun.”

