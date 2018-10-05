Back to the future: Why it’s a good sign Blackhawks’ old stars shined in opener

When Patrick Kane saw defenseman Brent Seabrook cutting through the slot late in the third period, the Blackhawks star winger focused merely on that moment – the play that was coming his way.

Regardless of how slow the game can be for Kane, he didn’t think about how the Hawks missed the playoffs last season. And he didn’t concern himself with doing more to help Seabrook, whose struggles last season resulted in ridicule.

For Kane, those seconds behind the Senators net Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre turned into opportunity in a one-goal game to set up a longtime teammate who has proven to be clutch in such moments.

“[Seabrook] looks really good,” said Kane, whose pass set up Seabrook for the equalizer in the Hawks’ 4-3 victory in overtime. “He looked good in the preseason. It seems like he’s skating well. And he’s absolutely hammering the puck.

Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews celebrates his goal against the Senators. | Jana Chytilova/Getty Images

“If you can get him in that position, we’ve seen it before, where he’s coming down the slot, he’s not going to miss too many of those. It was a great celebration, too. It was good to see him excited.”

It was good to see Seabrook, Kane and captain Jonathan Toews perform and produce for the Hawks in their season-opening victory in Ottawa. The Hawks’ best players still having heroics in them.

“They’re obviously the core of the group,” goalie Cam Ward said. “[Seabrook] made a great shot. It was a great feed, too. These guys have been around for a long time and have shown to be leaders especially in crunch times. And [this] was another crunch time, and they delivered.”

It was only one victory against the lowly Senators, but it still was encouraging to see after all of the Hawks’ struggles last season. Their core players were their best players. Kane and Toews were especially impressive with a goal and an assist each.

The faces of the franchise combined on the game-winning score in overtime in vintage fashion, too. It began with Toews gaining control of the puck along the boards and ended with Kane going to his backhand to beat goalie Craig Anderson.

“[Toews] had a big game,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “He did everything [against the Senators]. You look at the stats, it was one of those nights — faceoff circles [and] everything else seemed to add up real positive for him. He had the puck a lot. He had real pace to his game. That line had a lot of threatening shifts in the offensive zone.

“And [Kane] makes a big play, and obviously the end of it, [that’s] another ‘Kaner’ moment. You know he’s going to find a way to get something going in a game. And [when] you’ve got two lines that we’re going to need some offense from and they produce for you, it’s a fun win.”

Kane attempted to bypass the significance of what he, Toews and Seabrook did in the season opener. They weren’t perfect; they had their struggles, too. Kane quickly deferred attention and pointed out winger Alex DeBrincat’s game-opening score.

“[It’s] kind of something that we’ve seen him, where he’s shooting through the screen, and he’s able to get it by the goalie,” Kane said. “That’s going to be big for us. All across the board, we’re not really worried about veterans or young guys or core guys. Whoever it is, you’re going to need contributions from everyone.”

Still, it was a “fun win,” as Quenneville put it, because it felt like old times.

Until proven otherwise, the Hawks still will go as far as their core stalwarts in Kane, Toews, Seabrook, defenseman Duncan Keith and goalie Corey Crawford (when he returns from his concussion) will take them.

“They come up at big times,” DeBrincat said. “Obviously, they’re very important to our team, and we’re happy to have them.”