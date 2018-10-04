Blackhawks 4, Senators 3 OT: Patrick Kane, Cam Ward star in Ottawa

OTTAWA – As the Blackhawks’ mistakes mounted in their own zone and the Senators’ shots and scoring chances increased Thursday at Canadian Ice Centre, the importance of veteran goalie Cam Ward became more and more obvious.

The Hawks need Ward to be more than a fill-in for injured starter Corey Crawford. He might need to be Crawford-like if the Hawks are going to survive without him in the early going this season and win.

Without Ward, the Hawks don’t rally to beat the Senators 4-3 in overtime on winger Patrick Kane’s breakaway winner.

And without Ward, defenseman Brent Seabrook doesn’t get to be the clutch player that he can be in the third period for the Hawks. Seabrook netted the equalizer on a pass from Kane at the 12:18 mark in the final period of regulation.

Blackhawks goalie Cam Ward turns away a shot against the Senators. | Jana Chytilova/Getty Images

The Hawks allowed three goals in the first period, including a power-play tally by center Colin White, but their defensive issues were more to blame than any issues Ward might have experienced in the opener.

Some of the Hawks’ early woes were very reminiscent of last season. But Ward stood out throughout the night, whether it was turning away multiple rushes, stopping winger Bobby Ryan during consecutive Ottawa power plays in the second period or making a save against winger Ryan Dzingel on a breakaway.

The Hawks signed Ward, 34, in free agency do exactly what he did on Thursday night. It wasn’t pretty but he gave the Hawks a chance to win.

“[Ward’s] a smart goaltender,” center Jonathan Toews said before the game. “He’s just really good of reading where you’re going to shoot in practice. He’s obviously got a lot of experiences. He’s won a Stanley Cup himself, too. So he’s probably one of those guys that again has been underestimated for the last number of years of his career and he’s looking for a chance to do something special here in Chicago.

“[But] we’ve said all long we want to play in front of our goaltenders and we want to support him as much as we can out there.”

Toews’ final comments proved to be true early on against the Senators. Defenseman Maxime Lajoie’s first-period goal was an example. Ottawa center Matt Duchene set him up in front Ward, centering pass under Seabrook’s stick. Center Nick Schmaltz also was slow to turn Lajoie’s shot.

The Hawks certainly had their chances against Senators goalie Craig Anderson (XX saves). Kane’s line, which included Schmaltz, produced some of their best scoring chances, but it couldn’t find the scoresheet.

Toews and winger Alex DeBrincat (unassisted) provided the Hawks with short-lived leads with goals in the first period. White’s power-play at 16:32 in the first period gave the Senators their first lead. Winger Zack Smith also scored for Ottawa in the opening period.