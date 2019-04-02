Blackhawks send F Dylan Sikura back to Rockford IceHogs

Dylan Sikura never got going for the Blackhawks and now he’s headed back to the Rockford affiliate.

The Hawks reassigned Sikura to the IceHogs after he went scoreless in 33 games. He had eight assists and was a plus-3 in 373 minutes on the ice.

Despite not getting any goals, coach Jeremy Colliton thought Sikura gave the Hawks a strong contribution.

“You evaluate the performance, and he’s been fantastic for us,” Colliton said Saturday. “His work ethic is outstanding. He wins a lot of puck battles. He’s working away from the puck. His back pressure is excellent. He’s responsible defensively. He helps us get pucks out. He’s made some plays. Yeah, the goals aren’t there, but he’s produced offense. Very happy with his progression.”