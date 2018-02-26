Blackhawks send Ryan Hartman to Nashville at trade deadline

Ryan Hartman, the feisty local kid and first-round draft pick who scored 19 goals as a rookie, seemed poised to become a big part of the Blackhawks’ future. He instead became the first major casualty of the Hawks’ stunning free fall this season, traded to the Nashville Predators ahead of Monday’s deadline.

According to Sportsnet, the Hawks received the Predators’ first- and fourth-round picks this June and 22-year-old Swedish winger Victor Ejdsell, while giving up a fifth-rounder this year. A source told the Sun-Times that that the Flyers, Jets and Hurricanes also had interest, but that Stan Bowman’s asking price — a first-round pick and possibly more — was too high for them. The Predators were willing to pay it.

Hartman had just eight goals and 16 assists in 56 games this season, and was a healthy scratch seven times. But the versatile and scrappy forward was one of the few Hawks who was fully engaged most nights during this dreadful season.

The South Carolina native grew up in West Dundee and was a Black Ace during the Hawks’ 2015 Stanley Cup run. He played three games the following season, then burst onto the scene last year with 19 goals and 12 assists in 76 games. He started this season with a bang, with a goal and four assists in the Hawks’ 10-1 opening-night rout of the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hartman had a knack for drawing penalties, but he also had a knack for taking them. He led the Hawks with 58 penalty minutes this season, and was stapled to the bench by Joel Quenneville Saturday night in Columbus after a foolish high-sticking penalty behind the play negated a Hawks 2-on-1 and led to a Blue Jackets power-play goal.

“That’s a play — know the situation,” Quenneville said. “We’ve got the puck on a 2-on-1 and we’re playing well.”

Hartman’s name had popped up in trade speculation recently.

“It’s that time of year,” he said. “You never really know what happens. It’s out of all of our control. I’ve always enjoyed watching, seeing around the league moves teams make, kind of how the deadline works. I’ve seen it for a while. It’s no different this year. I’ll be watching, paying attention.

But things that go on here is out of our control.”



Hartman will be a restricted free agent this summer.

“I love being here,” he said. “I haven’t really thought of myself anywhere else.”

The Hawks pursued Ejdsell last spring, but the undrafted winger chose to sign with the Predators. The 6-4, 214-pounder has 17 goals and 14 assists in 44 games this season in the Swedish Elite League.

