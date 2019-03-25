Blackhawks sign Boston University defenseman Chad Krys

The Blackhawks signed Boston University defenseman Chad Krys, one of their trio of second-round picks in 2016, to a three-year contract with an annual average value of $925,000 on Monday.

Krys, 20, will report to the Rockford IceHogs for the final few weeks of their season.

The Hawks drafted him 45th overall coming out of high school and held his rights while he played for BU. He had eight goals and 20 assists in 30 games as a junior.

Krys has been one of the top American prospects the last few years and was part of the national team program from 2014 through ’16. He helped the U.S. win gold at the Under-18 2015 world juniors and bronze in 2016.