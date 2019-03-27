Blackhawks sign D Carl Dahlstrom to 2-year extension

The Blackhawks have been impressed enough by defenseman Carl Dahlstrom in half a season that they signed him to a two-year extension.

The team announced his deal this morning, and it carries an average annual value of $850,000 for 2019-20 and the following season.

The Hawks called Dahlstrom up in the second half of 2017-18, and coach Jeremy Colliton made him a regular this season. He has played 35 games this season and has six assists with a plus/minus of plus-8.