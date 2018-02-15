Blackhawks squander two-goal lead, lose eighth straight game

Tommy Wingels is a useful, versatile hockey player. But he is not a top-line right wing.

Lance Bouma is an effective, powerful hockey player. But he is not a top-six left wing.

That it’s come to this for the Blackhawks is a sign of how awry this season has gone. But Joel Quenneville’s decision to put the two grinders on the top two lines Thursday night against the Anaheim Ducks was not a sign that the coach had finally lost his mind during one of the worst stretches of his coaching career. It actually made sense.

At least Wingels and Bouma have been out there playing like these games still matter. That’s more than you can say for some of their teammates lately.

Lance Bouma hits the ice after colliding with Anaheim's Cam Fowler in front of John Gibson on Thursday night. (Getty Images)

“They’ve been a couple of our best players, for sure,” Nick Schmaltz said before the game.

Whether it had the desired effect is debatable, but the Hawks certainly had some more fire in their game Thursday night. It still wasn’t enough in another disheartening, come-from-ahead loss, 3-2 to the Ducks.

Anaheim erased a 2-0 deficit and Adam Henrique whacked in a centering pass at 8:34 of the third period to send the Hawks to their eighth straight loss, their longest skid since a nine-game streak during the 2011-12 season. Of course, that year, the Hawks had a big enough cushion to remain comfortably in the playoffs. This streak has effectively ended their season.

This had all the makings of a cathartic victory for the Hawks. Duncan Keith scored for the first time since March 16 — a span of 169 shots on goal — for a power-play goal at 1:45 of the second period (through a Wingels screen). Less than eight minutes later, Brandon Saad knocked in a nice Vinnie Hinostroza feed for his first goal in 17 games.

Keith’s drought was over. Saad’s drought was over. And up 2-0, it looked like the Hawks’ seven-game losing streak and six-game home losing streak were also about to be over. But that’s just not how things work this season for the Hawks, who coughed up the lead in a matter of three minutes.

First, a Connor Murphy turnover led to Nick Ritchie’s goal just 41 seconds after Saad’s tally. Soon after that, Michal Kempny turned the puck over and watched Ondrej Kase blow by him for a breakaway goal. Just like that, it was tied 2-2, and all the good vibes the Hawks had built up left the United Center in a hurry.

Ryan Hartman brought them back with a thunderous — and clean — check, drilling his shoulder into the chest of Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg. It was maybe the best and hardest hit of the season for the Hawks, who aren’t exactly known for their physical play. Three Ducks took immediate exception, with Josh Manson desperately trying to get Hartman to engage in a fight. Hartman didn’t take the bait, though. The Hawks didn’t score on the ensuing power play (Hartman somehow got a roughing minor for his non-actions, while Manson got a double-minor), but Hartman jolted the crowd and his teammates back to life.

It again didn’t last long, as Henrique broke the tie off a Kase feed. A frantic late push with Anton Forsberg pulled for an extra attacker nearly tied it, but Josh Gibson made a few big stops, including a great pad save on Saad with 1:12 to go and a stop on Patrick Kane at the horn. Kane has one goal in his last 12 games.

The Hawks entered the game with a 0.4-percent chance of making the playoffs, according to hockey-reference.com’s model. The big-picture focus long ago gave way to a much more modest desire — to simply win a game, and to simply feel good about themselves for a night.

They’ll have to keep waiting.

“We have an opportunity to try to get on a roll again,” Wingels said. “I know percentages and people say this season’s over with, but all we can do is go out and play, win one and give ourselves a chance to feel good about it and try to put ourselves back into it.”

