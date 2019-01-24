Blackhawks star Patrick Kane: It ‘would be fun’ to reunite with Artemi Panarin

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Rumors of a possible reunion between the Blackhawks and Artemi Panarin have been running all season, and Patrick Kane would be happy to see it come together.

Kane’s eyes lit up when he was asked at All-Star media day whether he would enjoy playing with Panarin, who is with the Blue Jackets and will be a free agent after the season.

“Yeah, of course,” he said. “We had so much chemistry together. It was fun playing with him. Artemi’s a great kid, too, so we had a lot of fun off the ice, and I think it translated on the ice because we were having so much fun. Who knows what’s gonna happen to him next year, but it would be fun to play with him again.”