Blackhawks star Patrick Kane put on career-best show in lost season

Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrates with teammates after his goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars Friday, April 5, 2019, in Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks won 6-1. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

There’s no other way for star right wing Patrick Kane to look at it. He’s disappointed and frustrated that the Blackhawks missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, despite his best efforts.

Kane put up career numbers this season and for what? At the end of the day, it seemed like for nothing, he said.

“Overall, you look at the big picture, you’d probably be pretty happy with your season, personally,” Kane said Sunday as the Hawks hosted their annual locker clean-out day at the United Center. “But it’s kind of frustrating that, really, it doesn’t mean much. I don’t want to say it’s like a year wasted, but I think we all played to be in the playoffs and to be playing our best hockey going into the playoffs.”

Though Kane turned 30 in November, he continued to upgrade his game and hadn’t shown any signs of slowing down soon.

Kane played as well – if not better – than he did during the 2015-16 season when he won the Hart Trophy. He scored 44 goals this season and recorded a career-high 66 points, which combined for a career-best 110 points. Kane also had a 20-game point streak in February.

Sure, Kane is proud of what he’s accomplished. But he also thinks he could’ve play better. And he accepted partial blame for how the Hawks finished their season.

“I thought I could’ve played better down the stretch for the team in some important times of the season to help us get there,” he said.

This was Kane’s most physically demanding season in the NHL. He finished third among NHL forward in ice time, averaging 22 minutes, 29 seconds. Despite the increase in playing time, Kane said he didn’t lose steam toward the end of this season.

“I don’t think it was a case of being tired,” Kane said. “I welcome those minutes, I welcome being able to play a lot of minutes and to be in the right shape to do so.”

Like last season, Kane plans to use this year’s disappointment as his motivation this offseason. And truth be told, the Hawks are in a better spot now than they were last year at this time.

“Just the way we played the last 50 or so games, [there’s] a lot of confidence in the room, a lot of confidence in the management and coaches about bringing back a solid team next year,” said Kane, who is unsure if he’ll participate in the World Championship this spring. “But I think there’s a lot of hope and belief in the room that we can turn it around.”