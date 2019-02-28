Blackhawks’ stars still among top 10 in NHL jersey sales

Resurgences by Blackhawks mainstays Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews have sparked their jersey sales.

Considering the duo has been wearing the same sweaters since 2007, you might think everyone who wanted one has bought theirs by now. Nope. The NHL released its highest-selling players this afternoon, and Kane was fifth while Toews was one spot behind him.

Here’s the list:

1. Alex Ovechkin, WSH Patrick Kane's No. 88 remains in high demand. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images 2. Sidney Crosby, PIT 3. Marc-Andre Fleury, VGK 4. Auston Matthews, TOR 5. Kane 6. Toews 7. Patrice Bergeron, BOS 8. Connor McDavid, EDM 9. Claude Giroux, PHI 10. Brent Burns, SJS

The NHL’s numbers are for sales on its website and Fanatics since the start of the season.

Kane made the All-Star team again this year and is second in the league in goals (40) and points (94). Toews, who has 29 goals and 66 points, is on pace for career highs in both categories.