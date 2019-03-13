Blackhawks start fast, hold on to beat Maple Leafs for fourth straight victory

TORONTO — After strong defensive efforts in back-to-back victories over the Stars (2-1) and Coyotes (7-1), Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton didn’t dispute the notion that Wednesday night’s game against the high-octane Toronto Maple Leafs would be a better indication of just how real this new look is.

“Yeah,” Colliton said. “We know they’re going to be ready to go after the last game [the Leafs lost to the Lightning at home], so it’ll be a challenge for us, too. We’ve got to respond with an excellent effort and hopefully we can continue to hold that momentum.”

After a strong start, the Hawks had mixed results but weren’t complaining about the outcome as they held on for a 5-4 victory over the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena that kept their seemingly long shot playoff bid alive.

After taking a 5-0 lead in the second period, the Hawks had to sweat for the road victory. After Corey Crawford left after two periods because of an illness, the Maple Leafs scored three goals in the third period against Collin Delia, getting within 5-4 on an empty-net goal with 1:31 left in regulation. The Leafs peppered Delia with shots in a frantic final 90 seconds, but the Hawks barely held on. Delia stopped Nazem Kadri on a point-blank shot in front of the net in the final seconds to secure the victory.

Blackhawks left wing Alex DeBrincat (12) celebrates his goal with teammates Brendan Perlini (11) and Dylan Strome (17) as Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nikita Zaitsev (22) skates past during the second period Wednesday. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP

Duncan Keith, Brandon Perlini, Dominik Kahun and Brandon Saad scored first-period goals as the Hawks (31-30-9, 71 points) led 4-0 after one period en route to their fourth consecutive victory. The Hawks (71 points in 70 games) moved to within four points of the Arizona Coyotes (75 in 70 games) for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, with the Minnesota Wild (74 in 70 games) and Colorado Avalanche (72 in 70 games) also ahead of them.

Leading 4-0 after one period, the Hawks were solid defensively and Corey Crawford made a pair of saves on point-blank shots before Alex DeBrincat scored off a perfectly feathered pass from Perlini for a commanding 5-0 lead at 12:32 of the period.

The Maple Leafs (42-23-5) finally scored when Andreas Johnsson deflected a shot by Morgan Rielly to cut the Hawks lead to 5-1 at 18:27.

The Hawks solved Frederik Andersen early and often in the first period to take control. Keith scored his fifth goal of the season when his slap shot trickled past Andersen and over the goal line for a 1-0 lead at 3:19. Perlini made it 2-0 when he beat Andersen with a wrist shot from the slot for his seventh goal in his past six games.

After Brent Seabrook made a sprawling glove save to prevent a goal and William Nylander hit the post on a point-blank shot, Kahun scored in close on Andersen to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead. Brandon Saad, all alone on the doorstep after a nice pass from Dylan Sikura, went forehand-to-backhand to beat Andersen and give the Hawks a 4-0 lead at 18:46 of the first period.