Blackhawks stumble in 6-3 loss to Kings in a big blow to playoff hopes

This might be where it ends for the Blackhawks.

Right here at Staples Center, on the very ice where they used to battle the Kings in the Western Conference Finals, they slipped and sputtered Saturday afternoon in a game they needed. The Hawks fell behind by three in the first period and lost 6-3 to the bottom team in the West.

This came days after an unconvincing performance an hour down the road in Anaheim, where Patrick Kane’s last-minute goal saved them against the hapless Ducks.

There are no must-win games with more than a month remaining in the regular season, but the Hawks are in no position to throw away games against teams like these. The Kings had lost 10 straight and are eying the remainder of their season as a prelude to the next one.

The Hawks have resisted that line of thinking as long as possible, but they’re another bad week away from being in the same situation. It’s been a hard fall for two clubs that alternated trips to the Stanley Cup Finals from 2012 through ’14.

Kane said their chances of making the playoffs would be “looking pretty grim” if they hadn’t eked that one out, but brushed the thought away like a bad dream. Now it’s reality. The Hawks will be at least five points out of the wild card pending late games Saturday for the Wild and Coyotes, and they’re unlikely to take a bite out of that deficit when they visit the Sharks on Sunday.