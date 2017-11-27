Former Blackhawks player to star as ‘tough guy’ in S.W.A.T. on CBS

John Scott will play a professional hockey player who needs SWAT protection after receiving death threats in CBS's S.W.A.T. | Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Former NHL left winger John Scott is taking his “tough guy” persona to Hollywood.

Scott, who played for the Blackhawks from 2011 to 2012, will play the role of a vilified professional hockey player on an episode of the S.W.A.T. television show. It’s a role he had to do little soul searching to prepare for.

In the episode, entitled “Imposters,” the former fourth-liner and NHL All-Star is playing Bobby Strock, a player who needs SWAT protection since Strock received death threats after returning to town for the first time since injuring a popular player on a dirty hit.

Seems real, right?

Scott, 35, admitted in a recent interview with USA Today Sports that he was nervous for his television debut especially since his last acting role took place roughly two decades ago when he performed in a high school play.

“This was the most nervous I’ve ever been doing anything,” Scott said in a interview with USA Today Sports.

But Scott felt comfortable and confident in one part of the filming process — ad-libbing his chirping scenes.

“I read [the script] and said I would never in a million years say this stuff,” Scott said.

Scott has lain relatively low since he left the NHL in 2016. He said he’s keeping an open mind for future acting projects.

“I’m not actively pursuing [acting],” Scott said. “But I wouldn’t turn it down if another opportunity came my way. It was neat.”

