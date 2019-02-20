Blackhawks to celebrate National Margarita Day with Jimmy Buffett-inspired night

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane (88) makes an appearance with Jimmy Buffett at the First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Saturday, June 29, 2013. | Michael Jarecki/For Sun-Times Media

Do the winter blues have you wishing you were knee deep in the water somewhere?

While it might be costly to book a trip to the Caribbean on such short notice, the Blackhawks are trying to bring a slice of paradise to the United Center this week.

In honor of National Margarita Day on Friday, the Hawks are hosting a Jimmy Buffett-themed event before they host the Colorado Avalanche at 6:30 p.m.

The event will consist of live music from the Boat Drunks, who have opened shows for Buffett in the past, giveaways and of course, specialty margaritas.

The first 1,500 fans to enter the party, which begins at 4 p.m., at the United Center Atrium will receive a Blackhawks and Margaritaville-inspired T-shirt.

Fans are encouraged to embrace their inner Jimmy Buffett and dress as if they’re ready to hit the beat. The best-dressed fans will be selected to take part in a competition during the game for a special prize.

There will also be a beach ball drop at 6 p.m. The fan who catches the special parrot beach ball will be riding away in style on a Margaritaville-themed bike.