Blackhawks trade defenseman Michal Kempny ahead of next week’s deadline

Michal Kempny felt he never got the opportunity he was truly looking for when he signed with the Blackhawks two summers ago. Now he’ll get another chance in Washington.

Kempny was traded to the Capitals on Monday for a conditional third-round draft pick. Kempny was an obvious candidate to be traded away ahead of next Monday’s trade deadline, as he’s a 27-year-old pending unrestricted free agent, and never managed to entrench himself in the Hawks lineup.

The Hawks are in the market for younger players and draft picks as they retool on the fly. They’ll get the better of Washington’s two-third rounders.

“It’s maybe a question not for me, but you have to ask somebody else,” Kempny said on Saturday when asked if he might find a better opportunity on another team. “My focus is here now, and on how the standings look.”

Michal Kempny had one goal and six assists in 31 games this season. (AP Photo)

Kempny, signed out of the KHL in the summer of 2016, had a goal and six assists in 31 games this season. He had two goals and six assists in 50 games last season. A strong offensive player, Kempny had trouble winning Joel Quenneville’s trust on the defensive end.

“This year was really tough for me,” Kempny said. “I played 30 games. It was something new for me [to play so little]. One time, I didn’t play for 13 games in a row. It was really tough, but I want to be better every day, and I’m trying.”

