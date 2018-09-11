Blackhawks’ 2018 training camp roster lacks surprises

The Blackhawks officially open training camp for the 2018-19 season Friday, so we learned Tuesday afternoon everyone who will be in attendance at MB Ice Arena for the coming weeks. The roster includes 57 players in total, including 30 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.

Corey Crawford is among the players listed, although his status remains an uncertainty for the Blackhawks entering the season. Team president John McDonough said earlier this month that he was “confident” Crawford would be ready to take the ice for training camp, but it’s been nearly nine months since he last played.

If Crawford isn’t ready to start the season, it’s expected that the Hawks will turn to Cam Ward and Anton Forsberg as their goaltending tandem.

The other notable part of the Hawks’ training camp roster is the lack of any sort of surprise addition. Only one player listed is on a professional tryout contract: defenseman Brandon Davidson, whose agreement with the club had already been reported. Otherwise, it’s the mix of familiar veterans and intriguing young players that you would expect.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, the Hawks’ 2017 first-round pick, will likely be the prospect to watch in camp. A sweet-skating right-handed blue liner who’s put up big numbers in juniors, Jokiharju has a shot at following Alex DeBrincat’s footsteps in earning an NHL gig as a teenager. If he’s ready, it could add a dynamic element to the team’s backend this season.

There will also be several 2018 draft picks on hand: first-rounders Adam Boqvist and Nicolas Beaudin, fourth-rounder Philipp Kurashev and sixth-rounder Alexis Gravel.

Blackhawks 2018 training camp roster

Forwards

Artem Anisimov

Radovan Bondra

Terry Broadhurst

Alex DeBrincat

Victor Ejdsell

Mackenzie Entwistle

Alexandre Fortin

John Hayden

Matthew Highmore

Matheson Iacopelli

Luke Johnson

Dominik Kahun

David Kampf

Patrick Kane

Graham Knott

Marcus Kruger

Chris Kunitz

Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Louis

Jordan Maletta

Andreas Martinsen

Jacob Nilsson

Nathan Noel

Brandon Saad

Henrik Samuelsson

Nick Schmaltz

Jordan Schroeder

Dylan Sikura

Tyler Sikura

Jonathan Toews

Defensemen

Nicolas Beaudin

Adam Boqvist

Andrew Campbell

Lucas Carlsson

Carl Dahlstrom

Brandon Davidson

Gustav Forsling

Dennis Gilbert

Erik Gustafsson

Blake Hillman

Henri Jokiharju

Duncan Keith

Brandon Manning

Connor Murphy

Darren Raddysh

Jan Rutta

Jake Ryczek

Brent Seabrook

Luc Snuggerud

Joni Tuulola

Goalies

Corey Crawford

Collin Delia

Anton Forsberg

Alexis Gravel

Kevin Lankinen

Matt Tomkins

Cam Ward