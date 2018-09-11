The Blackhawks officially open training camp for the 2018-19 season Friday, so we learned Tuesday afternoon everyone who will be in attendance at MB Ice Arena for the coming weeks. The roster includes 57 players in total, including 30 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goaltenders.
Corey Crawford is among the players listed, although his status remains an uncertainty for the Blackhawks entering the season. Team president John McDonough said earlier this month that he was “confident” Crawford would be ready to take the ice for training camp, but it’s been nearly nine months since he last played.
If Crawford isn’t ready to start the season, it’s expected that the Hawks will turn to Cam Ward and Anton Forsberg as their goaltending tandem.
The other notable part of the Hawks’ training camp roster is the lack of any sort of surprise addition. Only one player listed is on a professional tryout contract: defenseman Brandon Davidson, whose agreement with the club had already been reported. Otherwise, it’s the mix of familiar veterans and intriguing young players that you would expect.
Defenseman Henri Jokiharju, the Hawks’ 2017 first-round pick, will likely be the prospect to watch in camp. A sweet-skating right-handed blue liner who’s put up big numbers in juniors, Jokiharju has a shot at following Alex DeBrincat’s footsteps in earning an NHL gig as a teenager. If he’s ready, it could add a dynamic element to the team’s backend this season.
There will also be several 2018 draft picks on hand: first-rounders Adam Boqvist and Nicolas Beaudin, fourth-rounder Philipp Kurashev and sixth-rounder Alexis Gravel.
Blackhawks 2018 training camp roster
Forwards
Artem Anisimov
Radovan Bondra
Terry Broadhurst
Alex DeBrincat
Victor Ejdsell
Mackenzie Entwistle
Alexandre Fortin
John Hayden
Matthew Highmore
Matheson Iacopelli
Luke Johnson
Dominik Kahun
David Kampf
Patrick Kane
Graham Knott
Marcus Kruger
Chris Kunitz
Philipp Kurashev
Anthony Louis
Jordan Maletta
Andreas Martinsen
Jacob Nilsson
Nathan Noel
Brandon Saad
Henrik Samuelsson
Nick Schmaltz
Jordan Schroeder
Dylan Sikura
Tyler Sikura
Jonathan Toews
Defensemen
Nicolas Beaudin
Adam Boqvist
Andrew Campbell
Lucas Carlsson
Carl Dahlstrom
Brandon Davidson
Gustav Forsling
Dennis Gilbert
Erik Gustafsson
Blake Hillman
Henri Jokiharju
Duncan Keith
Brandon Manning
Connor Murphy
Darren Raddysh
Jan Rutta
Jake Ryczek
Brent Seabrook
Luc Snuggerud
Joni Tuulola
Goalies
Corey Crawford
Collin Delia
Anton Forsberg
Alexis Gravel
Kevin Lankinen
Matt Tomkins
Cam Ward