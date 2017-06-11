Blackhawks’ true identity has yet to reveal itself

Remember a month ago, when the Blackhawks came out and scored 15 goals in their first two games? They looked other-worldly. There were spin-o-ramas, tic-tac-toe passing, and odd-man rush after odd-man rush.

It was ridiculous. The Hawks obviously were going to waltz to a fourth Stanley Cup.

Now remember the past week, when the Blackhawks couldn’t score if the net was the size of a soccer goal? They haven’t potted a 5-on-5 goal in more than 150 minutes. They got blanked by a third-string goaltender making his fourth NHL appearance.

It’s been ridiculous. The Hawks obviously are going to miss the playoffs, sell off assets and fold the franchise.

The Blackhawks defense has been leaving Corey Crawford alone on an island too often this season. (AP Photo)

Of course, the true nature of these Hawks lies somewhere in between. It was never going to be as good as it was those first two games. But it’s not nearly as bad as it seems these past few games. The numbers border on the comical. Through two games, the Hawks had a shooting percentage of 20.5, the second best in the league. Through the last 13 games, the Hawks have a shooting percentage of 6.5, the second worst in the league.

Yes, it’s easy to think the worst after two straight first-round exits. The bar had been raised so high after winning three Stanley Cups in six seasons that any bit of mild adversity feels utterly apocalyptic to an understandably spoiled fan base. But a more detached, unemotional look at the the situation suggests that the Hawks might just be OK.

First of all, look at the numbers. In the past five games, the Hawks have had 44, 42, 35, 35, and 38 shots on goal. Too many of those have come from the perimeter, without enough traffic at the net to screen goalies and capitalize on rebounds. Joel Quenneville addressed this by putting a physical, net-crashing presence on every line — moving Brandon Saad to the second line, John Hayden to the third, and Ryan Hartman to the fourth.

But the Hawks are generating a ton of shots, and not just when they’re chasing a lead. Eventually, the puck’s going to start going in. Puck luck might not be a very satisfying explanation for the Hawks’ goal drought, but it does have something to do with it. If the Hawks average more than 35 shots on goal per game, the goals are going to come.

Another important number is $2.455 million. That’s the amount of cap space the Hawks have. That means that if the Hawks feel they need another defenseman, or if they need some depth scoring, they have room with which to work. Stan Bowman said recently that Dylan Sikura — maybe the best player in college hockey — will be the Hawks’ trade-deadline acquisition, as he’s likely to join the team in March. But the Hawks don’t have to stand pat if the mediocrity continues.

Another reason for optimism? Look around the Western Conference right now. Who scares you? Nashville made a big splash by acquiring Kyle Turris, making them awfully deep down the middle, but the Predators have been just as uninspiring as the Hawks. Preseason favorites such as Minnesota, Anaheim and Edmonton are all near the bottom of the conference standings. Heck, Vegas has the third-most points in the West.

Now the Hawks aren’t scaring anyone, either. Not right now, at least. But much like the Cubs this past summer, they’re in a weak enough division that some early season struggles are merely flesh wounds, not fatal blows. They’re one point out of second place.

So yes, the Hawks offense is scuffling. Yes, the defense is relying too heavily on goaltending to bail them out. Yes, the power play is middling at best. But the shots are there. The talent is there. The cap space is there. The opportunity is there. And in the meantime, Corey Crawford is there.

Does it mean the Hawks are still Cup contenders? As currently constituted, that might be a stretch. But a couple of weeks of mediocrity, unusual as it’s been the last decade, is hardly cause for panic. At least, not yet.

