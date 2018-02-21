Blackhawks try to remain focus despite trade deadline rumors; Crawford update

With less than one week away from the NHL trade deadline, some Blackhawks players are starting to feel the pressure.

Hawks general manager Stan Bowman said earlier this month that the team wouldn’t be buyers at Monday’s NHL trade deadline. It’s an unusual place for the Hawks to be in as they’re usually in the opposite position at this time of year.

Defenseman Michal Kempny was the first Hawks player to be delt when he was traded to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a conditional pick in the June draft. He also most likely also won’t be the last.

Right now, the NHL trade deadline is the white elephant in the Hawks’ dressing room.

Ryan Hartman said he doesn't pay attention to the trade rumors about him. | Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

“It’s that time of year. You never really know what happens. It’s out of all of our control,” forward Ryan Hartman said. “I’ve always enjoyed watching, seeing around the league moves teams make, kinda how the deadline works. I’ve seen it for a while. It’s no different this year. I’ll be watching, paying attention.”

But in the next breath, Hartman said he pays no attention to the rumors when asked if he thought about being traded.

“I don’t really pay attention to all the stuff that goes on or people say,” he said. “I love being here. I haven’t really thought of myself anywhere else. Just come in here ready to practice. When it’s game day I come ready to play and I don’t focus on that stuff at all.”

Tomas Jurco knows what it’s like to be traded at the deadline. Last year, the Hawks acquired him along with several other players in hopes to make a deep playoff push.

Jurco was upset with his lack of ice time and requested to be traded from the Detroit Red Wings last season.

“It finally happened last February,” Jurco said. “It was kind of a fresh start for me, but I haven’t really played many games here so far, so I still have some things to show.”

Jurco, who has only played nine games this season, called his lack of ice time disappointing.

“No one would be happy about it,” he said. “I gotta just work hard and make sure I bring something to the lineup every night.”

Jurco has a chance to prove himself Wednesday against the Senators. Coach Joel Quenneville paired him on a line with Artem Anisimov and Patrick Kane. It’ll be sort of a showcase for him to display what he is or isn’t capable of to other team’s who may be interested in trade with the Hawks.

Corey Crawford might be done for season

For the first time since Corey Crawford was put on the injured reserve with a head injury in December, Quenneville wasn’t “hopeful” that the veteran goalkeeper will play again this season.

“Going to say right now we’ll see on that one,” Quenneville said Wednesday. “Before we were. Where we’re at, his health’s going to dictate all that.”

When asked if it’s because of where the Hawks are at in the standings, Quenneville said: “That might be part of it. But once he gets healthy that’ll be the next decision.”

Crawford has participated in off-ice workouts, but he hasn’t been on the ice since the Hawks were in Arizona last week.

