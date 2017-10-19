Blackhawks turn in better effort but lose in OT to Oilers

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville probably knew the question was coming. By scheduling a rare morning skate the day after a night game in another city, was he trying to wake his team up or send a message?

But Quenneville wasn’t biting.

“It was an optional skate,” Quenneville said Thursday morning, before the Hawks lost to the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 in overtime. “There was a lot of guys out there.”

On Thursday, the Hawks were better than they were Wednesday in St. Louis. It still wasn’t enough for a win, as Mark Letestu scored with 15.8 left in overtime to hand the Oilers the win.

Anton Forsberg makes a save during Thursday's game. | AP

As for the morning session, 16 guys skated in the optional, with only the big names (Corey Crawford, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Richard Panik, Brandon Saad, Brent Seabrook, Jonathan Toews) absent. Yet, even if Quenneville didn’t say so, it would have been justified if he wanted more work from his team after what happened Wednesday night.

In a 5-2 loss Wednesday at St. Louis, the Hawks did little right. Through two periods, they were outshot 26-8 and only really woke up when the game was out of reach. Bad penalties were taken and the performance was nowhere near what Quenneville and the Hawks were looking for.

As Quenneville said, the Hawks have to be better.

“Yeah, that was a game that we were right there and nothing happened. Then they kind of distanced the game and all of a sudden they kind of teased us at the end, so let’s not be fooled by the score,” Quenneville said. “We weren’t competitive in all areas. When I say that, we want to keep the puck more, we want to generate more. We didn’t have a lot of speed in the game, or puck possession.”

Alex DeBrincat, who had an assist Wednesday, was only slightly more positive than Quenneville.

“The first two periods weren’t very great. I thought we were pretty slow, but third period we played a little bit desperate and I think when you play like that the whole game it’s a different game,” DeBrincat said. “First two periods weren’t our greatest.”

On Thursday, the Hawks unveiled a somewhat new look. Artem Anisimov started on the fourth line between Lance Bouma and John Hayden, while Tanner Kero began on a line with DeBrincat and Patrick Sharp, though Kero and Anisimov had flipped by the end of the night. And on Thursday, the Hawks got off to a much better start against a disappointing Edmonton team that’s without star forward Leon Draisaitl.

Just seconds after Edmonton killed a penalty, Kane scored his third of the season when he banked in a shot from a bad angle off Oilers goalie Cam Talbot to give the Hawks a 1-0 edge at 7:33 of the opening period. But Connor McDavid did a Connor McDavid thing, holding off then spinning around Duncan Keith to find a wide-open Patrick Maroon to tie the game 17:18 into the opening period.

Anton Forsberg made 40 saves for the Hawks. Talbot stopped 30 for Edmonton.

